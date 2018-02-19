2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift - Official pictures and details

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift. The model will be showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off in March. The C-Class in its current generation was Mercedes-Benz's top-selling model in its fourth year on sale. The brand sold a combined total of over 415,000 Saloon and Estate models worldwide in 2017.





The new model comes with a slightly revised front end. The designers have modified the headlamps and also the taillights. On the new version, the AMG Line comes with diamond radiator grille as standard. Inside the cabin, German engineers added special materials. Also, the revised 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift features a fully digital instrument display with three individual selectable display styles. The C?Class has touch-sensitive controls in the steering wheel.

The operation of Distronic and cruise control with controls directly on the steering wheel is another new feature. The infotainment system can additionally be operated via the touchpad with controller (new: haptic feedback) in the centre console or by means of Linguatronic voice control.





The C?Class is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain situations. The C?Class also uses map and navigation data for assistance functions. For example, Active Distance Assist Distronic as part of the Driving Assistance package is able to support the driver in numerous situations on the basis of map information and predictively adjust the speed e.g. when approaching bends, junctions or roundabouts. Other new developments include intuitively understandable Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist as new functions of Active Steering Assist.

