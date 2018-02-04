2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class - official pictures and details

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the all-new generation 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class. Because we are talking about a new model, we are going to present the novelties with some bullets. It's more easy to read and also we won't skip any important info.





Dimensions and ride comfort





- 30 mm longer wheelbase, 14 mm wider front track

- More shoulder room (+9/+22 mm front/rear), elbow room (+35/+36 mm) and headroom (+7/+8 mm), as well as easier entry to the rear.

- At 370 litres the boot is 29 litres larger than in the preceding model, and more usable.

- All-round visibility has been improved by reducing the pillar claddings by around ten percent

- improved suspension with MacPherson front suspension with aluminium transverse control arms and four-link rear suspension for powerful engines and 4Matic versions. the entry-level will use the torsion beam

- Active damping adjustment (optional equipment) with electronic control: in conjunction with the standard DYNAMIC SELECT (four driving modes), there is a choice of comfortable or sporty damping characteristics.





Inside the cockpit





- The 2 displays measuring up to 10.25 inches (26 cm) each blend together under a shared glass cover (except with the basic variant with two 7-inch displays) to form a completely free-standing Widescreen cockpit.

- Ambient lighting with 64 colours and illuminated air vents in a turbine look are optionally available,

- Optional are seat heating, seat climate control and a Multicontour Seat package incl. massage function for the front seats.

-Highest safety standard in this segment thanks to extended driving assistance systems with S-Class functions

- Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist now support the driver even more conveniently in keeping a safe distance and steering, and the vehicle speed is now also automatically adjusted on bends, at road junctions and on roundabouts.

- Active Emergency Stop Assist with Active Lane Change Asisst and Pre-Safe Plus systems are available

- new MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system

- Intelligent voice control with natural language comprehension and activation using the keyword "Hey Mercedes" (optional)





Engines





- New four-cylinder petrol engine M 282 (1.4 l displacement, up to 120 kW and 250 Nm) with cylinder shutoff (initially in combination with 7G-DCT).

- New four-cylinder petrol engine M 260 (2.0 l displacement, up to 165 kW, up to 350 Nm). Also available with 7G-DCT.

- New four-cylinder diesel engine OM 608 (1.5 l displacement, up to 85 kW, up to 260 Nm) with AdBlue technology, improved turbocharger, water intercooling and reduced weight.





