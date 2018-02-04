2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class - official pictures and details
4 February 2018 09:52:12
|Tweet
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the all-new generation 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class. Because we are talking about a new model, we are going to present the novelties with some bullets. It's more easy to read and also we won't skip any important info.
Dimensions and ride comfort
- 30 mm longer wheelbase, 14 mm wider front track
- More shoulder room (+9/+22 mm front/rear), elbow room (+35/+36 mm) and headroom (+7/+8 mm), as well as easier entry to the rear.
- At 370 litres the boot is 29 litres larger than in the preceding model, and more usable.
- All-round visibility has been improved by reducing the pillar claddings by around ten percent
- improved suspension with MacPherson front suspension with aluminium transverse control arms and four-link rear suspension for powerful engines and 4Matic versions. the entry-level will use the torsion beam
- Active damping adjustment (optional equipment) with electronic control: in conjunction with the standard DYNAMIC SELECT (four driving modes), there is a choice of comfortable or sporty damping characteristics.
Inside the cockpit
- The 2 displays measuring up to 10.25 inches (26 cm) each blend together under a shared glass cover (except with the basic variant with two 7-inch displays) to form a completely free-standing Widescreen cockpit.
- Ambient lighting with 64 colours and illuminated air vents in a turbine look are optionally available,
- Optional are seat heating, seat climate control and a Multicontour Seat package incl. massage function for the front seats.
-Highest safety standard in this segment thanks to extended driving assistance systems with S-Class functions
- Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist now support the driver even more conveniently in keeping a safe distance and steering, and the vehicle speed is now also automatically adjusted on bends, at road junctions and on roundabouts.
- Active Emergency Stop Assist with Active Lane Change Asisst and Pre-Safe Plus systems are available
- new MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system
- Intelligent voice control with natural language comprehension and activation using the keyword "Hey Mercedes" (optional)
Engines
- New four-cylinder petrol engine M 282 (1.4 l displacement, up to 120 kW and 250 Nm) with cylinder shutoff (initially in combination with 7G-DCT).
- New four-cylinder petrol engine M 260 (2.0 l displacement, up to 165 kW, up to 350 Nm). Also available with 7G-DCT.
- New four-cylinder diesel engine OM 608 (1.5 l displacement, up to 85 kW, up to 260 Nm) with AdBlue technology, improved turbocharger, water intercooling and reduced weight.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class - official pictures and details
Mercedes-Benz registers G73 and S73. These are good news
Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
-
Nissan Leaf delivery in Europe started this week
Skoda Vision X Concept unveiled
Volkswagen celebrates 10 years since the launch of the first Tiguan
Related Specs
1921 Mercedes 28/95HP Grand PrixEngine: Water Cooled, M 10546, Inline-6, Power: 73.8 kw / 99 bhp @ 1800 rpmN/A
1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A
1965 Mercedes-Benz 600 LandauletEngine: V8, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 501.65 nm / 370.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2002 Mercedes-Benz A32K AMGEngine: V6, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2001 Mercedes-Benz C32 AMGEngine: Supercharged V6, Power: 264.0 kw / 354.0 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UK
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
Concept Cars
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Ford SYNC3 will offer Waze support
There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts ...
There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts ...
Various News
Mazda recalls B-Series models because of Takata airbags
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen delivered 15 units of the Polo GTI R5 rally car
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...