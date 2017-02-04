2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate is here
4 February 2017 14:33:27
|Tweet
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 E63 Sedan. But today we have met the new 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate. On the exterior side we see the same modifications as those one seen on the sedan. Sportier accessories and a modified interior.
Under the hood of the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate is the same V8 biturbo 4.0 liter petrol unit. The entry-level offers 571 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. The unit is matted to the AMG Speedshift nine speed automatic transmission and to an all-wheel drive system. As a result, the not to 100 km/h is done in 3.5 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.
The new 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate features the same engine but this time it deliver 612 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque. As a result, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is done in 3.4 seconds, while the top speed is also limited to 250 km/h.
As you expect, the new 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate will be officially revealed during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show the event which will start in March.
2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate is here Photos (15 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG EstateEngine: V8, Power: 340.8 kw / 457 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 600 nm / 442.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2008 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 340.8 kw / 457 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 600 nm / 442.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2007 Mercedes-Benz CL 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 391.5 kw / 525 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 630 nm / 464.7 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 358.7 kw / 481 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 630 nm / 464.7 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black SeriesEngine: V8, Power: 378.1 kw / 507 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 630 nm / 464.7 ft lbs @ 5250 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...