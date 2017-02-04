2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate is here

A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 E63 Sedan. But today we have met the new 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate. On the exterior side we see the same modifications as those one seen on the sedan. Sportier accessories and a modified interior.





Under the hood of the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate is the same V8 biturbo 4.0 liter petrol unit. The entry-level offers 571 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. The unit is matted to the AMG Speedshift nine speed automatic transmission and to an all-wheel drive system. As a result, the not to 100 km/h is done in 3.5 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.





The new 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate features the same engine but this time it deliver 612 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque. As a result, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is done in 3.4 seconds, while the top speed is also limited to 250 km/h.





As you expect, the new 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate will be officially revealed during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show the event which will start in March.

