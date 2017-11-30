2018 Mazda6 was unveiled during the Los Angeles Auto Show
30 November 2017 06:03:22
Mazda has officially unveiled the revised Mazda6 during the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The modified model will be available on the US in a new trim. Named Signature, this version was first used on the new generation Mazda CX-9.
Mazda6's chassis has also been thoroughly revised to provide a more supple ride, greater agility and dramatically improved NVH. Mazda6's Signature interior features authentic materials-brown Nappa leather whose color is inspired by the aged wood in ancient Japanese temples.
Under the hood of the Mazda6 facelift will be a 2.5 liter petrol unit rated at 192 horsepower. Alongside this unit, Mazda will also offer a turbo version of the same 2.5 liter engine. This time, the unit deliver 250 horsepower and it was first seen on the new generation CX-9.
The re-engineered, refined Mazda6 is expected to go on sale in spring 2018.
