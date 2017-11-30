2018 Mazda6 was unveiled during the Los Angeles Auto Show

Mazda has officially unveiled the revised Mazda6 during the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The modified model will be available on the US in a new trim. Named Signature, this version was first used on the new generation Mazda CX-9.





Mazda6's chassis has also been thoroughly revised to provide a more supple ride, greater agility and dramatically improved NVH. Mazda6's Signature interior features authentic materials-brown Nappa leather whose color is inspired by the aged wood in ancient Japanese temples.





Under the hood of the Mazda6 facelift will be a 2.5 liter petrol unit rated at 192 horsepower. Alongside this unit, Mazda will also offer a turbo version of the same 2.5 liter engine. This time, the unit deliver 250 horsepower and it was first seen on the new generation CX-9.





The re-engineered, refined Mazda6 is expected to go on sale in spring 2018.

