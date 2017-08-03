2018 Mazda3 gets improved equipment

In order to compete with more advanced and new models in the compact segment, Mazda is refreshing the current Mazda3 lineup. For 2018, Mazda’s small sedan and five-door hatchback offer as standard Smart City Brake Support in the entry-level Mazda3 Sport, demonstrating Mazda’s commitment to advanced safety technologies at all price points.





Mazda3 Sport comes standard with cloth seating surfaces, a 2.0-liter, SKYACTIV-G engine that makes 155 horsepower a 7-inch infotainment screen with Commander control knob, Bluetooth phone and audio pairing, one-touch driver’s power window, power mirrors, remote keyless entry, and push-button ignition, among a long list of other standard items.





Mazda3 Sport sedan models have an available package that includes 16-inch alloy wheels, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, satin chrome interior trim and power heated outside mirrors with integrated turn signals. Mazda3 five-door models have 16-inch alloy wheels as standard.





Additionally, all Mazda3 models include G-Vectoring Control, a Mazda-exclusive technology that uses the engine to put a minute amount of weight on the front tires, making steering inputs more surefooted.





Mazda3 Touring equipment includes a new dark silver alloy wheel color, standard illuminated vanity mirrors and an overhead sunglasses holder. Available as part of the new BOSE®/Moonroof/Satellite package for Mazda3 Touring models are a nine-speaker premium audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio with a four-month subscription and a one-touch-open moonroof.





Mazda3 Grand Touring’s Premium Equipment Package adds pivoting Adaptive Front-lighting System, a heated steering wheel, paddle shifters on automatic models, Mazda navigation system, auto-dimming interior mirror with Homelink, High Beam Control, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support and Traffic Sign Recognition. Previously, many of these features were available in a separate package at an additional cost.









