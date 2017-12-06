2018 Mazda CX-5 already offers new upgrades in US

Even if its on sale only since the beginning of this year, which means almost nine months, the current generation Mazda CX-5 was updated to appeal even more to US clients. Strange but its true.





For the 2018 model year, Mazda CX-5 is employing cylinder-deactivation technology, safety and refinement updates at all trim levels and carries features such as an available head-up display and standard LED headlights and tail lights.





Mazda CX-5’s SKYACTIV-G 2.5 engine has received small updates to reduce internal friction and the amount customers will spend on fuel, but no feature stands out more than its cylinder-deactivation technology.





The engine has the ability to shut down the two outside cylinders at cruising speeds to maximize efficiency. It is designed to assist in improving real-world efficiency rather than simply in catalogued evaluations and comes standard on all trim levels. Mazda is the only automaker to equip a four-cylinder engine with cylinder deactivation in North America.





Additional newly standard equipment includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather-wrapped shift knob. On the safety front, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert comes standard across all models. All features were previously available on mid-level CX-5 Touring models and above.





The entry-level CX-5 Sport features cloth upholstery, standard LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, an electronic parking brake, MAZDA CONNECTT infotainment with a 7-inch screen and Bluetooth audio streaming and phone pairing as standard, among a much longer list of features.





In its newly available Sport i-ACTIVSENSE Package, CX-5 adds High Beam Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane-Keep Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support, rain-sensing windshield wipers and automatic on/off headlights.





All CX-5 models sold in the U.S. come with a standard 2.5-liter SKYACTIV-G engine that delivers 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, paired to a SKYACTIV-DRIVE 6-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift mode and Sport mode.









