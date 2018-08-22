2018 Mazda CX-3 updates detailed

After it was introduced at this year New York Auto Show, the new and updated Mazda CX-3 is now ready to reach European showrooms and also the ones from UK.





Mazda has announced UK pricing and specification for the 2018 Mazda CX-3. On sale from the 31st August, the updated CX-3 is offered in a simplified eight model line-up that sees the debut of a new SKYACTIV-D 1.8-litre diesel engine, plus a host of technology and interior improvements.





Visually, the 2018 Mazda CX-3 has a revised grille, while the darker side pillar treatment enhances the sweeping coupe-like profile of this sporty small SUV. Mazda’s signature Soul Red Crystal Metallic paint is also now available on the CX-3.





Offered in SE Nav+, SE-L Nav+ and Sport Nav+ trim: all cars, with the exception of the entry-level 121ps SE Nav+, feature front LED fog lights and rear privacy glass, while Sport Nav+ cars have 18-inch silver alloy wheels, LED headlights, signature LED rear lights and chrome effect front bumper and side trim garnishes.





Inside, customers will notice the biggest revisions, with an even more comfortable, ergonomic and upmarket interior. Redesigned around the adoption of an electric parking brake, the centre console now flows into the dashboard, while the Mazda Multimedia Commander has moved forward for improved usability. Comfort has also been improved with a padded armrest with console storage box underneath.





The front seats benefit from use of high-damping urethane foam cushions that improve comfort and support, while the rear seats now feature a central armrest with built in cup holders. Cabin refinement has been improved with upgraded door sill trims, thicker sound isolation in the doors and enhanced rear glazing. In addition, an increase in the cabin headliner thickness absorbs more sound.





the 2018 CX-3’s development also targeted enhanced handling and improved ride comfort. New coil springs and dampers have been fitted, while the front anti-roll bar has also been changed. Combined with a recalibration of the electric power steering, the end result is more consistent weight transfer and improved shock absorption.





As before, the bulk of the range is powered by the 2.0-litre SKYACTIV-G petrol engine, which is available in 121ps and 150ps power outputs.





Making its debut in the 2018 Mazda CX-3, the displacement of Mazda’s small clean diesel engine has increased from 1.5 to 1.8 litres and now adopts rapid multi-stage combustion, while new egg-shaped pistons combine with ultra-high response multi-hole piezo injectors to increase combustion efficiency.









Posted in Mazda, New Vehicles