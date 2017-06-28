2018 Maserati GranTurismo launched in US
28 June 2017 17:02:18
|Tweet
Maserati is updating its current GranTurismo model as the two door coupe is getting older for the US market. To unveil the 2018 version, Maserati has chosen the the New York Stock Exchange as the perfect venue. Maserati CEO Reid Bigland will ring the closing bell of the stock market at exactly 4:00 pm.
Maserati will line up its entire range next to the restyled GranTurismo MC in front of the New York Stock Exchange building: a black Ghibli SQ4 Nerissimo Edition with a black/red interior (an exclusive version for the US and Canada markets, which debuted in the New York Auto Show last April), a blue “Passione” Quattroporte GTS GranLusso with a Zegna Silk interior and a white 350hp Levante with a black/red interior.
Watched from the outside, the car’s new ‘sharknose’ hexagonal grille is inspired by the Alfieri Concept and adds a three-dimensional effect to its frontal view. Together with the new, lower air ducts, the grille helps improve the airflow distribution and reduce the aerodynamic drag from 0.33 to 0.32.
The performance figures of the MY18 GranTurismo have been improved compared to the previous model year. The GranTurismo Sport accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 299km/h while the lighter MC version makes it to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 301km/h.
New things inside also. For 2018, the GranTurismo features a new 8.4inch capacitive touch screen and Harman Kardon Premium Sound system. The infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring functions, while the redesigned central console accommodates a double rotary knob, made of forged aluminium. The button cluster for the car’s driving modes is repositioned on the lower central console, next to the gearshift lever.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1974 Maserati 2 Plus 2 Coupe ConceptEngine: Maserati Indy V8, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1955 Maserati 200SI BarchettaEngine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 7500 rpmN/A
1988 Maserati 222Engine: BiTurbo V6, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 261.67 nm / 193.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1988 Maserati 222 4vEngine: BiTurbo V6, Power: 207.9 kw / 278.8 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 431.15 nm / 318.0 ft lbs @ 3750 rpm
1988 Maserati 222 EEngine: BiTurbo V6, Power: 167.8 kw / 225.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 363.36 nm / 268.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
New Vehicles
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Lexus Skyjet first spot shows us the car of year 2740
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...
Various News
New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...