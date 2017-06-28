2018 Maserati GranTurismo launched in US

Maserati is updating its current GranTurismo model as the two door coupe is getting older for the US market. To unveil the 2018 version, Maserati has chosen the the New York Stock Exchange as the perfect venue. Maserati CEO Reid Bigland will ring the closing bell of the stock market at exactly 4:00 pm.





Maserati will line up its entire range next to the restyled GranTurismo MC in front of the New York Stock Exchange building: a black Ghibli SQ4 Nerissimo Edition with a black/red interior (an exclusive version for the US and Canada markets, which debuted in the New York Auto Show last April), a blue “Passione” Quattroporte GTS GranLusso with a Zegna Silk interior and a white 350hp Levante with a black/red interior.





Watched from the outside, the car’s new ‘sharknose’ hexagonal grille is inspired by the Alfieri Concept and adds a three-dimensional effect to its frontal view. Together with the new, lower air ducts, the grille helps improve the airflow distribution and reduce the aerodynamic drag from 0.33 to 0.32.





The performance figures of the MY18 GranTurismo have been improved compared to the previous model year. The GranTurismo Sport accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 299km/h while the lighter MC version makes it to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 301km/h.





New things inside also. For 2018, the GranTurismo features a new 8.4inch capacitive touch screen and Harman Kardon Premium Sound system. The infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring functions, while the redesigned central console accommodates a double rotary knob, made of forged aluminium. The button cluster for the car’s driving modes is repositioned on the lower central console, next to the gearshift lever.













