2018 Maserati Ghibli GranLusso- Official pictures and details

Maserati has unveiled the new Ghibli GranLusso version, a model that will be unveiled during the Chengdu Motorshow in China. The Maserati Ghibli is four years old and now it had a chance to get some important upgrade in terms of deisgn and technological contents.





The new Maserati Ghibli GranLusso has a new front bumper with special chrome inserts and new front gille with chrome bars. If you are looking at the car from its profile you will see new front fenders and new side skirts. At the back of the car there is a new bumper. Also the new Maserati Ghibli GranLusso has some improvement of aerodynamic efficiency.





The customers will also get Adaptive full LED Headlights with glare free Matrix High-Beam for a distinctive look and even better illumination. New active ADAS functionalities are also available in the Ghibli GranLusso, allowing Maserati to enter the world of autonomous driving.

