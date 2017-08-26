2018 Maserati Ghibli GranLusso- Official pictures and details
26 August 2017 05:22:14
|Tweet
Maserati has unveiled the new Ghibli GranLusso version, a model that will be unveiled during the Chengdu Motorshow in China. The Maserati Ghibli is four years old and now it had a chance to get some important upgrade in terms of deisgn and technological contents.
The new Maserati Ghibli GranLusso has a new front bumper with special chrome inserts and new front gille with chrome bars. If you are looking at the car from its profile you will see new front fenders and new side skirts. At the back of the car there is a new bumper. Also the new Maserati Ghibli GranLusso has some improvement of aerodynamic efficiency.
The customers will also get Adaptive full LED Headlights with glare free Matrix High-Beam for a distinctive look and even better illumination. New active ADAS functionalities are also available in the Ghibli GranLusso, allowing Maserati to enter the world of autonomous driving.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Volvo XC40 - New teaser images and video
2018 Maserati Ghibli GranLusso- Official pictures and details
European premiere - Skoda Vision E will come to Frankfurt
-
Party in Germany - 150 millionth Volkswagen leaves plant in Wolfsburg
Volkswagen T-Roc officially unveiled
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
Related Specs
1955 Maserati 200SI BarchettaEngine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 7500 rpmN/A
1988 Maserati 222Engine: BiTurbo V6, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 261.67 nm / 193.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1988 Maserati 222 4vEngine: BiTurbo V6, Power: 207.9 kw / 278.8 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 431.15 nm / 318.0 ft lbs @ 3750 rpm
1988 Maserati 222 EEngine: BiTurbo V6, Power: 167.8 kw / 225.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 363.36 nm / 268.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1990 Maserati 222 SEEngine: BiTurbo V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
New Vehicles
Vauxhall Vivaro Tourer Elite and Combi Plus unveiled
Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor ...
Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Future Cars
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
BMW Z4 Concept - First official video
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...