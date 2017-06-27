2018 Lincoln Navigator with extended wheelbase

Recently introduced on the market, the new generation Lincoln Navigator already offers a new version. It is the extended length Navigator, Lincoln’s longest, most luxurious and spacious SUV.





This all-new Navigator, nearly a foot longer than the regular model, features increased cargo capacity and is specially designed with a below-floor storage compartment behind the third row. In addition, the second-row door is larger, allowing for easier entry and exit.





Also, the extra 15 cubic feet of storage behind the third row means while every passenger enjoys a comfortable ride, bags still fit and bulky cargo isn’t a hassle.





The roomier Lincoln Navigator comes standard with Lincoln’s signature personalized customer service, including Pickup and Delivery.





With the service, a Lincoln Service Valet picks up a client’s vehicle for any service need, at any location, provides the client with a complimentary Lincoln loaner vehicle, and returns the freshly washed vehicle to the client once service is complete.





Also, with the new extended-length Navigator, Lincoln is unveiling Destination, a new Black Label interior theme that celebrates the art of travel.





Destination takes its inspiration from vintage luggage. Mahogany Red Venetian leather with an intricate diamond weave on the seats is complemented by khaya wood laser-etched appliqués that lightly echo the pattern.





Navigator comes in two other Lincoln Black Label interior themes, as well – Chalet and Yacht Club.





Both versions of the new Navigator go on sale this fall.













Tags: lincoln, lincoln navigator, 2018 lincoln navigator, new lincoln navigator, extended wheelbase

Posted in Lincoln, New Vehicles