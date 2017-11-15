2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
15 November 2017 16:34:12
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will introduce a bigger RX.
The all-new 2018 RX 350L, now featuring three rows, will make its world premiere at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The hybrid model, the RX 450hL, will also be announced. The RX that paved the way for the luxury crossover segment 20 years ago will retain its design while also providing more flexibility for passengers.
The RX 350L will be revealed at the Lexus Press Conference taking place on November 29, 2017 in the South Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
