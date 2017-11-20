2018 Lexus RX Sport officially unveiled

Lexus extends its RX crossover range with a sporty addition, unveiled today. We are talking about a new RX Sport, which features a new series of exterior elements with a matching black finish. This includes a signature Lexus spindle grille, featuring a sequence of horizontal bars, framed in chrome and flanked by fog lights set in new black surrounds.





The 20-inch alloy wheels have a five-twin-spoke design and are also painted black. The side profile is further punctuated by new black housings for the heated, electrically adjustable door mirrors with integrated turn indicators and auto-folding function.





At the rear a new black diffuser treatment for the lower part of the bumper creates a strong contrast with the bodywork colour.





The new RX Sport is available with all powertrains in the range: the self-charging, petrol-electric hybrid RX 450h, the turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol RX 300 and the petrol V6-powered RX 350. It sits at the heart of the RX range as an accessible choice for customers, based on the current best-selling mid/Executive grade.





Its introduction follows the addition of similar Sport versions to the Lexus CT hatchback, IS saloon and NX compact crossover ranges.





In addition to its specific external features, the RX Sport is equipped with LED headlights with Automatic High Beam, smooth leather or high-quality fabric upholstery and a nine or 12 -speaker Pioneer premium audio system with, respectively, eight or 12.3-inch Lexus Media Display are all provided as standard.





The fourth generation RX has a top five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and all versions are fitted with the Lexus Safety System + package of active safety and driver assistance features.





The new RX Sport will be available to European customers from February 2018.









