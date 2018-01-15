2018 Lexus LS US pricing announced
15 January 2018 17:03:20
Lexus targets Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series clients in the US with the launch of the new 2018 LS Sedan, its flagship four door model.
With a starting price of $75,000, the LS 500 arrives with a base price that is $3,820 less than its current long wheelbase predecessor despite offering more power, comfort and safety.
The new hybrid LS 500h has a base price of $79,510, which undercuts its competition by thousands of dollars while still offering exceptional comfort and performance, along with the convenience of over 600 miles of range on a single tank.
The basis for the new LS is an all-new premium rear-wheel drive platform (GA–L) first realized for the 2018 LC 500.
In addition to the new platform, the LS also comes standard with an all-new 3.5-liter, twin turbocharged V6 that delivers 416 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. Both numbers represent significant gains over the outgoing LS model’s naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8 (386 hp and 367 lb-ft).
A new Multistage Hybrid System, which debuted in the LC 500h Coupe, combines a naturally aspirated Atkinson-cycle 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine with two electric motor/generators to deliver 354 horsepower. The electric motors are powered by a compact, lightweight lithium-ion battery. Additionally, the Multistage Hybrid System creates the feel of a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The Lexus Safety System+ comes standard on every LS. It includes a Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent High Beam headlamps (IHB), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with Lane Keep Assist (LKA). One step above is the newly available Lexus Safety System+ A that adds Pedestrian Alert, Active Steering Assist, Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA), Road Sign Assist (RSA), Lane Departure Alert with road edge detection and Lexus CoDrive, which bundles Lane Trace Assist and All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) together.
