Home » News » Land Rover » 2018 Land Rover Discovery receives new updates
2018 Land Rover Discovery receives new updates
16 November 2017 12:39:38
|Tweet
Land Rover is enjoying good sales in US and now wants to boost them even more with some new updates for the current Discovery. Now entering its second year of production, Land Rover introduces new technology features, enhancements to its suite of driver assistance systems, expanded powertrain availability and new design options for the 2018 Land Rover Discovery.
All derivatives of the 2018 Land Rover Discovery now feature the Land Rover InControl Touch Pro infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen interface on the center console as standard3. Digital connectivity is also enhanced with the introduction of 4G Wi-Fi, providing superior connection speeds for up to eight mobile devices on the move.
For the 2018 model year, the Land Rover Discovery also benefits from the addition of a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display TFT instrument cluster as standard fitment on HSE and HSE Luxury models. The high-resolution panel provides contemporary graphics that create the impression of 3D surfaces with exceptional clarity and allow the driver to personalize the visual display around the two main dials working in conjunction with the now standard 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system.
The 2018 Discovery adds a second-generation Head-Up Display (HUD) as an option on HSE and HSE Luxury models, featuring a wider level of functionality and new full-color display. Now with approximately 2.5 times more display space than its predecessor, the second-gen HUD allows for information such as speed, traffic sign recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control, gear selection and advanced driver assistance system warnings to be projected more clearly onto the windshield ahead of the driver.
On the exterior, a new Bryon Blue colorway is added to the paint palette. Additionally, while vehicles with Dynamic and Black Packs were previously limited to feature Corris Grey or Narvik Black contrast roofs, for 2018 owners can now spec a body colored roof for either of these packs as a no cost option.
The 2018 Discovery now features the company’s Emergency Braking system with pedestrian detection as standard.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Maybach 62 S Landaulet StudyEngine: 60 Degree V12, Power: 456.4 kw / 612 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs @ 2000-4000 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Nissan Leaf to be produced in US and UK also
In the last seven years, Nissan Leaf managed to become the most popular electric vehicle in the world. It is rewarding, but difficult to keep. So the ...
In the last seven years, Nissan Leaf managed to become the most popular electric vehicle in the world. It is rewarding, but difficult to keep. So the ...
Concept Cars
Honda Sports EV Concept teased ahead of Tokyo Motor Show
Honda will use its home turf to unveil a new concept, dedicated to those who miss a sporty appearance from the Japanese brand. Honda will unveil an all-new ...
Honda will use its home turf to unveil a new concept, dedicated to those who miss a sporty appearance from the Japanese brand. Honda will unveil an all-new ...
Custom Cars
Isuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UK
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
Mopar announces 200 Jeep Performance Parts for the new Wrangler
We just saw the new generation Jeep Wrangler, ready to be shown in full during this year Los Angeles Motor Show, and Mopar, its customization division, ...
We just saw the new generation Jeep Wrangler, ready to be shown in full during this year Los Angeles Motor Show, and Mopar, its customization division, ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...