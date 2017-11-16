2018 Land Rover Discovery receives new updates

Land Rover is enjoying good sales in US and now wants to boost them even more with some new updates for the current Discovery. Now entering its second year of production, Land Rover introduces new technology features, enhancements to its suite of driver assistance systems, expanded powertrain availability and new design options for the 2018 Land Rover Discovery.





All derivatives of the 2018 Land Rover Discovery now feature the Land Rover InControl Touch Pro infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen interface on the center console as standard3. Digital connectivity is also enhanced with the introduction of 4G Wi-Fi, providing superior connection speeds for up to eight mobile devices on the move.





For the 2018 model year, the Land Rover Discovery also benefits from the addition of a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display TFT instrument cluster as standard fitment on HSE and HSE Luxury models. The high-resolution panel provides contemporary graphics that create the impression of 3D surfaces with exceptional clarity and allow the driver to personalize the visual display around the two main dials working in conjunction with the now standard 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system.





The 2018 Discovery adds a second-generation Head-Up Display (HUD) as an option on HSE and HSE Luxury models, featuring a wider level of functionality and new full-color display. Now with approximately 2.5 times more display space than its predecessor, the second-gen HUD allows for information such as speed, traffic sign recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control, gear selection and advanced driver assistance system warnings to be projected more clearly onto the windshield ahead of the driver.





On the exterior, a new Bryon Blue colorway is added to the paint palette. Additionally, while vehicles with Dynamic and Black Packs were previously limited to feature Corris Grey or Narvik Black contrast roofs, for 2018 owners can now spec a body colored roof for either of these packs as a no cost option.





The 2018 Discovery now features the company’s Emergency Braking system with pedestrian detection as standard.









