2018 Kia Stronic - First design sketches

7 June 2017 15:43:36

Kia has published a batch of design sketches with the upcoming Stronic. As you already know we are talking about a subcompact SUV that will be officially unveiled during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the event which will start this fall. 

On the exterior we see some interesting things that aren't suppose to be on a Kia. This time, the Asian car manufacturer designed a car for youngsters and the design philosophy isn't the same. But don't get to excited because Kia will use on the Stronic some design keys found on the Rio.

Speaking of Rio, the interior of the new SUV will feature some details that are found on the subcompact hatchback. For now we don't have details about the powertrains, but we do have heared some rumors. According to those voices, the new SUV will feature the turbocharged 1.0 liter unit and a new 1.4 liter unit that can be found on the i30. For the diesel fans, Kia will offer the 1.4 CRDi. Unfortuntaly there are no plans for a 4WD version. 

