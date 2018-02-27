2018 Kia Optima updates to be unveiled in Geneva

Kia is updating the current Optima during this year Geneva Motor Show. The car, sold as a saloon and Sportwagon in Europe, the new Kia Optima receives a range of design enhancements and new engines.





The Optima range benefits from two new powertrain options: Kia’s all-new ‘U3’ 1.6-litre CRDi (Common-Rail Direct injection) diesel engine, and a 1.6-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine. As well as refreshed exterior and interior design, the new Optima also features Kia’s latest active safety and in-car connectivity technologies.





The Optima is now available with Kia’s all-new ‘U3’ diesel engine. The new ‘U3’ 1.6-litre CRDi replaces the earlier 1.7-litre CRDi engine. The new engine employs Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) active emissions control technology to reduce emissions. The new engine therefore produces low carbon dioxide, particulate matter and NOx emissions. The powertrain produces 136ps and 320 Nm of torque across a 2,000-2,250 rpm engine range.





A new addition to the range, the Optima is also available with Kia’s 180ps 1.6-litre T-GDi engine for the first time. The lightweight turbocharged engine offers buyers a new gasoline powertrain option between the naturally-aspirated 163ps 2.0-litre CVVL (Continuously-Variable Valve Lift) engine and the 245ps 2.0-litre T-GDi which powers the high-performance Optima GT.





The new 180ps 1.6-litre T-GDi is paired with Kia’s smooth-shifting seven-speed double-clutch transmission, which lets drivers change gear using steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.





A new Drive Mode Selector lets Optima drivers switch between Eco, Comfort, Sport and Smart modes. Each mode enables the driver to customise the powertrain’s responses, prioritising fuel economy or more immediate acceleration.





Kia’s designers have made a series of modifications to the Optima’s exterior design. These include a revised front bumper design, as well as new LED tail-lamps and a revised design for the head- and fog lamps.





A new paint colour, ‘Runway Red’, is available, as well as new designs for the Optima’s 16-,17-, and 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels.





Inside, the cabin features a newly-designed steering wheel and satin-chrome trim on the centre console which extends across the dashboard. Buyers can specify their interior in black, two tone black and grey cloth or leather, or choose a new brown cloth or leather upholstery.









Tags: kia optima, new kia optima, kia optima facelift, 2018 kia optima

Posted in Kia, New Vehicles