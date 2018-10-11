2018 Jeep Wrangler UK pricing announced

It is available for a long time on the US market, but Europe is just receiving it. The new generation Jeep Wrangler is now ready to order across Europe and in UK also.





Prices start at £44,495 for the Sahara 2.2 MultiJet II 200hp 4x4 Automatic 8-Speed 2-Door version.





The Wrangler engine range is enhanced with the introduction of two new units – the 2.2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel and the 2.0-litre turbocharged in-line four-cylinder petrol. All Wrangler engine options are linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission, new for this model.





The new 2.2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel engine features second-generation MultiJet technology, four valves per cylinder, a belt-driven Double Over Head Camshafts (DOHC), 2,000-bar Common Rail injection system, solenoid injectors and a variable geometry turbocharger (VGT). It delivers 200 horsepower at 3500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm. It also features fuel-saving Engine Stop Start (ESS) technology.





The 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine delivers 272 horsepower at 5250 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 3000 rpm and features ESS. The new 2.0-litre petrol will be available in the UK later this year.





Wrangler will be available in 10 different exterior colours: Black, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver Metallic, Bright White, Granite Crystal Metallic, Hellayella, Ocean Blue, Punk’n Metallic, Mojito and Sting Gray.





Functional features, including climate and volume control knobs, Engine Stop Start (ESS) control and media charging and connectivity ports are all sculpted for quick recognition and are easily within reach of the front-seat occupants. Inboard and outboard circular HVAC vents are surrounded by a platinum chrome bezel for a precise and premium yet rugged appearance.





The instrument cluster features a 7-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) information LED display. The display is full-colour and allows the driver to configure information in more than 100 ways. Integrated buttons on the steering wheel control audio, voice and speed functions, allowing the driver to keep his or her hands on the wheel at all times.













Tags: jeep, jeep wrangler, new jeep wrangler, 2018 jeep wrangler, jeep wrangler uk pricing

Posted in Jeep, New Vehicles