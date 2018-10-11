Home » News » Jeep » 2018 Jeep Wrangler UK pricing announced

2018 Jeep Wrangler UK pricing announced

11 October 2018 18:31:37

It is available for a long time on the US market, but Europe is just receiving it. The new generation Jeep Wrangler is now ready to order across Europe and in UK also. 

Prices start at £44,495 for the Sahara 2.2 MultiJet II 200hp 4x4 Automatic 8-Speed 2-Door version.

The Wrangler engine range is enhanced with the introduction of two new units – the 2.2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel and the 2.0-litre turbocharged in-line four-cylinder petrol. All Wrangler engine options are linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission, new for this model. 

The new 2.2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel engine features second-generation MultiJet technology, four valves per cylinder, a belt-driven Double Over Head Camshafts (DOHC), 2,000-bar Common Rail injection system, solenoid injectors and a variable geometry turbocharger (VGT). It delivers 200 horsepower at 3500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm. It also features fuel-saving Engine Stop Start (ESS) technology. 
2018 Jeep Wrangler UK pricing announced
2018 Jeep Wrangler UK pricing announced Photos

The 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine delivers 272 horsepower at 5250 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 3000 rpm and features ESS. The new 2.0-litre petrol will be available in the UK later this year.

Wrangler will be available in 10 different exterior colours: Black, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver Metallic, Bright White, Granite Crystal Metallic, Hellayella, Ocean Blue, Punk’n Metallic, Mojito and Sting Gray. 

Functional features, including climate and volume control knobs, Engine Stop Start (ESS) control and media charging and connectivity ports are all sculpted for quick recognition and are easily within reach of the front-seat occupants. Inboard and outboard circular HVAC vents are surrounded by a platinum chrome bezel for a precise and premium yet rugged appearance.

The instrument cluster features a 7-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) information LED display. The display is full-colour and allows the driver to configure information in more than 100 ways. Integrated buttons on the steering wheel control audio, voice and speed functions, allowing the driver to keep his or her hands on the wheel at all times.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Jeep, New Vehicles

2018 Jeep Wrangler UK pricing announced Photos (1 photos)
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler UK pricing announced

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Chevrolet Blazer available in the US

    2019 Chevrolet Blazer available in the US

  2. 2018 Jeep Wrangler UK pricing announced

    2018 Jeep Wrangler UK pricing announced

  3. 2018 Citroen Berlingo launched in UK

    2018 Citroen Berlingo launched in UK

  4.  
  5. Peugeot Partner Van UK prices announced

    Peugeot Partner Van UK prices announced

  6. Mini introduces new Classic, Sport and Exclusive trim levels

    Mini introduces new Classic, Sport and Exclusive trim levels

  7. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September

    Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Jeep Willys 2 Concept

    Engine: Supercharged Inline-4, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp, Torque: 210 nm / 154.9 ft lbs

  2. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  3. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  4. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  5. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Infiniti Project Black S announcedInfiniti Project Black S announced
Infiniti will not take part at this year Paris Motor Show bear-handed, as it will introduce a special edition of its most popular car: Q60. ...

Custom Cars

2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...

Future Cars

Polestar 1 Coupe first units producedPolestar 1 Coupe first units produced
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...

Market News

McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen announces partnership with MicrosoftVolkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...

Various News

Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extenderMazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...

Motorsports

BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing CupBMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...

Videos

Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special videoKen Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...
Copyright CarSession.com