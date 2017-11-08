2018 Jeep Wrangler new interior photos

As we are getting closer and closer to Los Angeles Motor Show, Jeep makes light on the new Wrangler. The US manufacturer unveiled new photos of the new Wrangler ahead of the motor show. The most recent batch brings new photos of the interior.





The all-new Wrangler’s interior design combines authentic styling, precision craftsmanship and high-quality materials that result in improved versatility and comfort for drivers and passengers.





The all-new Wrangler’s unique design includes an instantly recognizable keystone-shaped grille, iconic round headlamps and square tail lamps, improved aerodynamics, a convenient fold-down windshield for off-road purists, even more open-air freedom, and dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations.





Additional images and complete vehicle information will be available November 29 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.









