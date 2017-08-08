2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee UK pricing announced
8 August 2017 18:16:58
The most powerful Jeep Grand Cherokee ever built is now available to order in the US. Built in Detroit at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant, the new 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will arrive in showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2017 with a starting U.S. Price of $85,900, excluding $1,095 destination.
As the most powerful and quickest SUV ever, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is packed with standard performance features, including its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine that delivers 707 horsepower, 645 lb.-ft. of torque and 3.5-second 0-60 mph times
It also has standard the Jeep Quadra-Trac on-demand four-wheel-drive system, which includes an electronic limited-slip rear differential and a single-speed active transfer case. Launch Control that optimizes the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk’s performance by coordinating the engine, transmission, driveline and suspension for a textbook launch and consistent straight-line acceleration.
There are also high-performance Brembo braking systems, with a new distinctive yellow finish, that includes the largest standard front brakes ever offered on a Jeep vehicle and delivers 60-0 mph braking performance of 114 feet.
New standard 20 x 10-inch Titanium-finish wheels with a Satin Chrome center cap and all-new Pirelli 295/45ZR20 Scorpion Verde all-season and new Pirelli P Zero three-season tires with an increased speed rating are available.
The interior features premium soft-touch materials, unique Light Black Chrome finishes and carbon fiber spears, and a 7-inch driver information display (DID) instrument cluster with the tachometer in the middle
New Uconnect 4 system with 8.4-inch display with Trackhawk-exclusive Performance Pages that showcase an array of performance timers and gauge readouts is included.
The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is available in nine exterior colors: Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Diamond Black, Ivory Tri-coat, Bright White, Velvet Red, Rhino (exclusive), Redline 2 (exclusive) and True Blue.
