2018 Jeep Compass UK pricing announced

Jeep is introducing the new Compass on the UK market, with deliveries scheduled to start in February 2018. The starting price is £22,995 for the 1.6 MultiJet 120 MTX FWD.

In the UK, the Compass range is powered by two petrol and three diesel engines. The petrol engine offering includes a 1.4-litre MultiAir II Turbo engine with Stop&Start delivering 140 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 230 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm in combination with the six-speed manual gearbox and 4x2 configuration, and the 1.4-litre MultiAir II Turbo engine producing 170 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and torque of 250 Nm at 2,500 rpm, paired to the nine-speed automatic transmission and 4x4 configuration.





The diesel engine range comprises the efficient 1.6-litre MultiJet II with Stop&Start delivering 120 horsepower at 3,750 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm, paired to the six-speed manual gearbox and 4x2 configuration, and the 2.0-litre MultiJet II with Stop&Start delivering 140 horsepower at 3,750 rpm, with the six-speed manual transmission, producing 350 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm and come with the 4x4 configuration.





A higher output version of the 2.0-litre MultiJet II with Stop&Start – delivering 170 horsepower in combination with the nine-speed automatic transmission and 4x4 configuration (including the Trailhawk specific low range mode) – completes the diesel offering available on the all-new Compass.





Four equipment levels of Jeep Compass are offered in the UK: Sport, Longitude, Limited and Trailhawk. The Sport version’s standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, leather steering wheel with audio controls, air conditioning, cruise control, forward collision warning and 60/40 rear seat split.





Longitude specification adds 17-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, Parkview reverse camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, 8.4-inch audio and navigation, electric lumbar support, dual zone climate control and keyless entry and go.

















