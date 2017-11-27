2018 Jeep Compass UK pricing announced
27 November 2017
Jeep is introducing the new Compass on the UK market, with deliveries scheduled to start in February 2018. The starting price is £22,995 for the 1.6 MultiJet 120 MTX FWD.
In the UK, the Compass range is powered by two petrol and three diesel engines. The petrol engine offering includes a 1.4-litre MultiAir II Turbo engine with Stop&Start delivering 140 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 230 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm in combination with the six-speed manual gearbox and 4x2 configuration, and the 1.4-litre MultiAir II Turbo engine producing 170 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and torque of 250 Nm at 2,500 rpm, paired to the nine-speed automatic transmission and 4x4 configuration.
The diesel engine range comprises the efficient 1.6-litre MultiJet II with Stop&Start delivering 120 horsepower at 3,750 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm, paired to the six-speed manual gearbox and 4x2 configuration, and the 2.0-litre MultiJet II with Stop&Start delivering 140 horsepower at 3,750 rpm, with the six-speed manual transmission, producing 350 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm and come with the 4x4 configuration.
A higher output version of the 2.0-litre MultiJet II with Stop&Start – delivering 170 horsepower in combination with the nine-speed automatic transmission and 4x4 configuration (including the Trailhawk specific low range mode) – completes the diesel offering available on the all-new Compass.
Four equipment levels of Jeep Compass are offered in the UK: Sport, Longitude, Limited and Trailhawk. The Sport version’s standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, leather steering wheel with audio controls, air conditioning, cruise control, forward collision warning and 60/40 rear seat split.
Longitude specification adds 17-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, Parkview reverse camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, 8.4-inch audio and navigation, electric lumbar support, dual zone climate control and keyless entry and go.
