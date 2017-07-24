2018 Jaguar XJR575 has 575 horsepower and can do 300 km/h
24 July 2017 09:32:30
Jaguar has officially unveiled the most powerful XJ of all-time. Named XJR575 the new model comes with the same V8 5.0 supercharged engine and can deliver 575 horsepower, 25 more than the XJ R. Also, the unit offers 700 Nm peak of torque.
According to Jaguar, the new XJR575 can run from stand still to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 300 km/h. Another interesting fact is that the top speed is achieved in just 44 seconds. Also, the XJR575 has an Electronic Active Differential that enables fine control of power delivery and maximises traction.
On the outside of the car we see two new body colors that were developed by Special Vehicle Operations division, modified bumpers, new side sills, bigger air intakes and special wheels.
“This is a performance vehicle, but that doesn’t mean we have had to cut any corners when it comes to comfort or design. Jaguar is the standard bearer for interior refinement and the XJR575 is no different. It can go very quickly, but it does so with the serene comfort customers expect from a Jaguar saloon. That makes this a very special car indeed”, said Ian Callum, director of Design, Jaguar.
This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
