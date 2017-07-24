2018 Jaguar XJR575 has 575 horsepower and can do 300 km/h

Jaguar has officially unveiled the most powerful XJ of all-time. Named XJR575 the new model comes with the same V8 5.0 supercharged engine and can deliver 575 horsepower, 25 more than the XJ R. Also, the unit offers 700 Nm peak of torque.





According to Jaguar, the new XJR575 can run from stand still to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 300 km/h. Another interesting fact is that the top speed is achieved in just 44 seconds. Also, the XJR575 has an Electronic Active Differential that enables fine control of power delivery and maximises traction.





On the outside of the car we see two new body colors that were developed by Special Vehicle Operations division, modified bumpers, new side sills, bigger air intakes and special wheels.





“This is a performance vehicle, but that doesn’t mean we have had to cut any corners when it comes to comfort or design. Jaguar is the standard bearer for interior refinement and the XJR575 is no different. It can go very quickly, but it does so with the serene comfort customers expect from a Jaguar saloon. That makes this a very special car indeed”, said Ian Callum, director of Design, Jaguar.

Tags: jaguar, jaguar xjr, jaguar xjr575

Source: Jaguar