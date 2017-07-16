2018 Jaguar E-Pace is here - Official pictures and details
16 July 2017 07:58:52
|Tweet
Jaguar has officially unveiled the all-new E-Pace SUV. The new small SUV developed by the British car manufacturer is heavely influenced by the Jaguar F-Type. The E-Pace was revealed in London and it also entered in Guinness World Record after doing a barrel roll jump.
The new Jaguar E-Pace is developed on the Range Rover Evoque platforma and features the suspensions of the XF sedan. Under the aluminum hood, the new E-Pace will come with five different engines.
All of these have 2.0 liters and are part of the Ingenium family. On the diesel side we have a choice of 150, 180 and 240 horsepower while the petrol units can be ordered in 246 or 296 horsepower versions. Customers can also chose for a six speed manual transmission or a nine speed automatic gearbox. The base diesel version of the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace will come with front-wheel-drive oprion but most of the variants are four-wheel drive.
Jaguar is already available in the online configurator. In the U.S. the new E-Pace starts from 38.600 USD.
“We carried out lots of customer research panels during development. These are intense events, four hours long. Normally, people can’t wait to leave by the end: with the E-Pace, even after we’d finished, they still wanted to go back and check it out some more. That’s when we became sure we had something special on our hands”, said Jaguar's global product marketing director Finbar McFall.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1960 Jaguar E2AEngine: Inline-6, Power: 220.0 kw / 295 bhp @ 6800 rpmN/A
1988 Jaguar XJ220 PrototypeEngine: V12, Power: 395.2 kw / 530.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 542 nm / 399.8 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1951 Jaguar XK120C C-TypeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1952 Jaguar XK120 Ghia Supersonic CoupeEngine: Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 264.38 nm / 195 ft lbs @ 2500 rpm
1951 Jaguar XK120 Martial Oblin CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 5200 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
2018 Renault Megane RS will have 4 wheel steering and Cup chassis
Renault is giving us new details on the new 2018 Renault Megane RS model. The new compact hothatch will come with 4Control, the technology that offers ...
Renault is giving us new details on the new 2018 Renault Megane RS model. The new compact hothatch will come with 4Control, the technology that offers ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Various News
Bugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tires
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...