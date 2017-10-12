2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures
12 October 2017 11:57:46
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to our first info, the new generation Infiniti QX80 will be based on the same platform as the current model and this is why we should call it a facelift version and not a brand new car.
More than that, the upcoming 2018 Infiniti QX80 will feature the same 5.6 liter V8 engine rated at 400 horsepower and 559 Nm peak of torque. The engine will be matted to a seven speed automatic transmission. According to our insiders, later we will see some turbocharged V6 versions.
The 2018 Infiniti QX80 will come with a towing capacity of about 3,885 kilograms and with a rear self leveling suspension in standard. On the option list you can find a body motion control system.
In order to cheer us up, Infiniti has given a few teaser images with the upcoming 2018 QX80. It has some interesting design cues that were seen for the first time on the Monograph Concept, the prototype unveiled earlier this year in New York.
The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel ...
We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
