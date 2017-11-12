2018 Infiniti QX80 - Official pictures and details

Infiniti has officially unveiled the all-new 2018 Infiniti QX80 SUV during the 2017 Dubai Motor Show. The new Japanese model comes with a refreshed styling and with some technological improvements.





“The new INFINITI QX80 has been designed and engineered to allow customers to travel everywhere in luxury. It strengthens the brand’s position in the global full-size SUV segment, which currently accounts for more than half of all full-size luxury car sales around the world”, said Christian Meunier, Infiniti global division vice president.





As you can see, the new 2018 Infiniti QX80 comes with a new grille, a bigger front end and revised headlights. There are also a new lower fascia and revised taillights.





Inside the cabin, customers will get the same impressive space and lots of luxury suff. The seats and the doors have also been refreshed. According to the Japanese car manufacturer we will see also some technical improvements but under the hood will be the same V8 engine linked to a seven-speed automatic transmission. More details will come soon.

