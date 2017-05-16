2018 Infiniti QX30 US pricing announced
The updated version of the Infiniti QX30 is now available in the US with the same prices as the 2017 model, which means $29,950 for the base QX30 2WD model.
The QX30, which is offered in four front-wheel-drive and two all-wheel-drive models, first went on sale in the U.S. in August 2017. There are no significant content or equipment enhancements for the 2018 model year.
The more aggressive QX30 Sport has a lower ride height and includes unique front and rear lower fascias, gloss black grille, body-color side sill panels, cross-drilled front brake rotors, dark chrome exhaust finishers and unique 19-inch Gun Metallic aluminum-alloy wheels.
The QX30 Luxury AWD and QX30 Premium AWD have INFINITI's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive that apportions power to all four wheels. They also offer unique front and rear lower fascias, extended overfenders, unique black mold-in color side sills, roof rails, unique 18-inch machine finished, aluminum-alloy wheels and a higher ride height.
Inside, the QX30 challenges traditional standards of symmetry with its expressive, modern and dynamic interior. All QX30 models offer included Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System, RearView Monitor, INFINITI Intelligent Key, three 12-volt power outlets and Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control. QX30 Luxury and Premium grades offer Nappa leather-appointed seating.
Available technology includes a Bose 10-speaker audio system and HD radio, INFINITI InTouchTM infotainment system, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Intelligent Cruise Control.
The standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged unit is rated at 208 horsepower. All 2018 QX30 models feature a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with standard paddle shifters. The QX30 Luxury AWD and QX30 Premium AWD models come equipped with INFINITI's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system.
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
