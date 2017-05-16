2018 Infiniti QX30 US pricing announced

The updated version of the Infiniti QX30 is now available in the US with the same prices as the 2017 model, which means $29,950 for the base QX30 2WD model.





The QX30, which is offered in four front-wheel-drive and two all-wheel-drive models, first went on sale in the U.S. in August 2017. There are no significant content or equipment enhancements for the 2018 model year.





The more aggressive QX30 Sport has a lower ride height and includes unique front and rear lower fascias, gloss black grille, body-color side sill panels, cross-drilled front brake rotors, dark chrome exhaust finishers and unique 19-inch Gun Metallic aluminum-alloy wheels.





The QX30 Luxury AWD and QX30 Premium AWD have INFINITI's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive that apportions power to all four wheels. They also offer unique front and rear lower fascias, extended overfenders, unique black mold-in color side sills, roof rails, unique 18-inch machine finished, aluminum-alloy wheels and a higher ride height.





Inside, the QX30 challenges traditional standards of symmetry with its expressive, modern and dynamic interior. All QX30 models offer included Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System, RearView Monitor, INFINITI Intelligent Key, three 12-volt power outlets and Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control. QX30 Luxury and Premium grades offer Nappa leather-appointed seating.





Available technology includes a Bose 10-speaker audio system and HD radio, INFINITI InTouchTM infotainment system, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Intelligent Cruise Control.





The standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged unit is rated at 208 horsepower. All 2018 QX30 models feature a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with standard paddle shifters. The QX30 Luxury AWD and QX30 Premium AWD models come equipped with INFINITI's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system.

















