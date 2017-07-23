2018 Infiniti Q50 priced from 34.200 USD

Infiniti has revealed pricing and range details for the revised 2018 Q50 model. As you already know, the Japanese features some exterior and interior updates.





According to Infinitit, the 2018 Q50 will be offered in 12 different versions. Four powertrains are available while clients can choose between rear- and all-wheel drive. There is also a new exterior color named Mocha Almond while the versions are named Pure, Luxe, Sport and Red Sport 400.





Inside the cabin, the new 2018 Infiniti Q50 comes with special stitching around the instrument panel, a new shift knob, special seats and lots of driver assistance systems. Here are some of these systems: Active Lane Control, Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning and Intervention, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Forward Emergency Braking, and Predictive Forward Collision Warning.





Under the hood, the new 2018 Q50 will be available with a 2.0 liter 208 horsepower petrol unit, a 3.0 twin-turbo V6 rated at 300 or 400 horsepower. The hybrid version uses the same V6 3.0 liter unit and it deliver 360 horspower.





The pricing for the new Q50 starts at 34,200 USD for the entry-level 2.0 liter unit while the most expensive variant is the Red Sport 400 AWD which starts at 53,000 USD.

Source: Infiniti