2018 Hyundai Tucson updates announced

Hyundai improves the current generation Tucson and announces a new range of upgrades for the 2018 version. Led by the best November SUV sales month and the highest monthly sales total for Tucson in company history, the 2018 Tucson adds a 7-inch audio display system with expanded availability of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, HD Radio and heated seats.





More than 90 percent of 2018 model year Tucsons will have these technologies included and are arriving in dealerships.





The SE trim remains the base model, while the SE Popular Equipment package becomes the SEL trim model and includes the addition of the 7-inch audio display system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SE Plus is renamed the SEL Plus building off of the new SEL nomenclature. The Value and Limited trims remain for the 2018 model year and include feature enhancements by model. The Eco and Night trims have been discontinued.





The Tucson’s interior includes new features such as proximity key entry with push button start, hands-free smart liftgate with auto open, panoramic sunroof, dual automatic temperature control with Clean Air Ionizer and auto defogger, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, enhanced navigation system featuring faster operation, HomeLink, heated rear seats.





Advanced safety features include blind spot detection with rear-cross traffic alert and lane change assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and lane departure warning signals.





The Tucson’s advanced exterior styling provides a feeling of contemporary design featuring exterior color updates, LED headlights, taillights and accents including LED Daytime Running Lights, HID headlights with Dynamic Bending Light, 17-inch and 19-inch Alloy Wheels, door handle approach LEDs.













Tags: hyundai, hyundai tucson, 2018 hyundai tucson, hyundai tucson updates

Posted in Hyundai, New Vehicles