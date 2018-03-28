2018 Hyundai Tucson facelift to debut in New York

Hyundai Tucson is the most popular SUV of the South-Korean manufacturer around the world. So it is one of the most important model in the range. The New Hyundai Tucson has been Hyundai’s best-selling car in the UK and Europe since its launch in 2015.





Hyundai is using this year new York Auto Show to introduce a revised version of the Tucson to revive its appeal.





The Tucson’s exterior design is achieved by the Cascading Grille and a refined new light signature with full LED headlights as well as an uplifted front bumper, skid plate and a new wheel design. The car is also equipped with a new rear taillight as well as a redesigned rear bumper and muffler.





The most powerful powertrain in this line-up is the 2.0 diesel engine with an output of 186 PS. This engine comes with four-wheel drive and can be paired with a six-speed manual transmission (6MT) or optionally with the newly developed eight-speed automatic transmission (8AT).





Alternatively, customers can choose between the newly developed 1.6 diesel engines with two power outputs: the standard version is capable of 115 PS and the higher power version offers 133 PS. Both engines are available with a six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel-drive.





For the higher power version Hyundai offers a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT) and the choice of front- or four-wheel drive. Hyundai’s new in-house developed 7DCT transmission is a state-of-the-art gearbox. Compared with an automatic transmission, it enhances fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and performance.





The latest Hyundai SmartSense active safety and driving assistance features available in the new Tucson comply with the highest European safety standards: Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and Speed Limit Indicator Function (SLIF). Furthermore, the safety package includes Hyundai’s Surround View Monitor (SVM), which uses cameras to provide 360° vision during reversing. Additionally bi-LED headlamps, the High Beam Assist (HBA) and rain-sensing wipers.





Following its world premiere in New York, the New Tucson will make its debut in Europe some weeks later. The kick-off of the European launch campaign will officially announce the arrival of New Tucson in Europe.













