2018 Hyundai Sonata introduced in New York

Hyundai decided to show us the redesigned Sonata during this year New York Auto Show. The South-Korean manufacturer introduces the 2018 Sonata with a new look from the front, side and rear thanks to a “cascading grill,” a more assertive profile and an entirely new rear.





Speaking about the design the 2018 Sonata now lights the way with LED daytime running lights. When night falls, available LED headlamps with dynamic bending light illuminate the path.





The same standout style continues in the rear with sharp taillight design and enlarged Hyundai badge, which now cleverly houses the trunk release button. Chrome accents surround the daylight opening (DLO) and fresh wheel designs cap off its new look.





Inside, the renewed center stack and instrument panel echo the exterior’s new looks. The trend carries down to gauge dial design and a strong three-spoke steering wheel. Piano key buttons for audio and HVAC controls give a premium look.





The 2018 Sonata features a standard seven-inch color display audio touchscreen with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Speaking of smartphones, driver and passenger alike can keep them charged without a plug using the available Qi standard wireless charging pad.





Sonata now adds a second row USB charge port, a nod to today’s connected rear-seat passengers. Available navigation systems now come with a bird’s eye view feature as well as traffic flow and incident data, without ever having to pay a subscription for the service.





The revised Sonata offers more safety features in 2018. In addition to seven standard airbags (dual front, side, and curtain, as well as driver’s knee) and a battery of safety systems (VSM, ESC, TCS, ABS, EBD, BA, and TPMS) comes Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA). The Sonata is the only Midsize car sold with this safety technology as standard equipment.





Furthermore, there’s also a new Lane Departure Warning system with an enhanced Lane Keep Assist function available.

















Tags: hyundai, hyundai sonata, 2018 hyundai sonata, 2018 hyundai sonata facelift, new sonata

