2018 Hyundai Santa Fe first official images

After we saw a teaser and then some sketches, Hyundai is finally unveiling the all new generation Santa Fe. We have the first images of the new generation Santa Fe which will celebrate its world premiere in February 2018. The company’s largest passenger car, it represents Hyundai’s strong SUV heritage and continues its global success story.





The fourth generation Santa Fe displays twin headlights and the Cascading Grille, Hyundai’s SUV-family identity. The exterior design is characterized by a wide stance. It features refined lines that reinforce the car’s status at the top of Hyundai’s SUV line-up. The Santa Fe interior design combines premium quality with a horizontal and roomy layout and enhanced visibility.





Its exterior dimensions make the new Santa Fe appear even more prominent. With a length of 4,770 mm, a width of 1,890 mm and a longer wheelbase, it also provides more comfort for its passengers.





As part of its SmartSense technology, the Santa Fe offers a comprehensive package of Hyundai’s latest active safety features.





Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist is a Hyundai first. When reversing out of areas with low visibility, the system not only warns the driver if vehicles approach from the side, it also applies the brakes automatically.





The Safety Exit Assist prevents accidents when vehicles approach from behind by temporarily locking the doors, so that passengers will exit the car safely.





Further details of the New Generation Santa Fe will be disclosed at the world premiere before making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018.













