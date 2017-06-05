2018 Hyundai Santa Fe arrives in UK
5 June 2017 18:12:39
|Tweet
Hyundai is updating the current Santa Fe and is introducing it on the UK market. The customers will find a 2018 version that builds upon major 2017 upgrades as fresh exterior design and LED lighting signatures to additional infotainment, safety features and new Drive Mode selection, an all-new Value package on the Santa Fe Sport.
Santa Fe list of standard features includes a rearview camera, automatic on/off headlights, remote keyless entry with alarm, bodycolor power side mirrors with driver’s blind spot mirror, LED headlight accents, daytime running lights, steering-wheel-mounted audio and cruise control and Bluetooth hands-free smartphone system.
Features such as HID Xenon headlights, panoramic sunroof, navigation and an updated 12-speaker Infinity Logic7 audio system which features QuantumLogic Surround and Clari-Fi Music Restoration Technology are available. Also available is Hyundai’s innovative power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate with Auto Open.
For 2018, Hyundai is making a variety of services standard on all Blue Link-equipped Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport models. Blue Link Connected Care, Remote and Guidance packages are now free for three years. Some of these Blue Link services are now also accessible via smartphone, smartwatch and virtual assistant devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home, such as Remote door lock, Remote Start with Climate Control, Destination Search by Google and the Monthly Vehicle Health Report.
Hyundai is making all Blue Link safety and security features like Automatic Collision Notification, SOS Emergency Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery standard to subscribers. These features include access to the Blue Link Emergency Response Center in the event of an accident, faster connection to emergency services and 24/7, 365 days/year access to emergency assistance via the dedicated SOS button. Blue Link can also assist the police in locating and recovering a stolen vehicle.
Blue Link standard features includes a Connected Care Package with:
Automatic Collision Notification
SOS Emergency Assistance
Enhanced Roadside Assistance
Monthly Vehicle Health Report
Automatic Diagnostic Trouble Code Notification
Service Link
Maintenance Reminder
Driving Information
On-Demand Diagnostics
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe arrives in UK Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Hyundai Accent SR ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2001 Hyundai Clix ConceptEngine: Direct Injection Inline-4, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhpN/A
2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis CoupeEngine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs
2003 Hyundai CSS ConceptEngine: Delta Tiburon V6, Power: 127 kw / 170.3 bhp, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs
1998 Hyundai Euro 1 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Mini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in Worthersee
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealer
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Diesel engines lose ground in Europe
Dieselgate scandal has affected Europeans preferences in buying a car. They now try to avoid diesel engines as the latest sales results show. ...
Dieselgate scandal has affected Europeans preferences in buying a car. They now try to avoid diesel engines as the latest sales results show. ...
Gadgets
Ford Expedition available with Trailer Assist
Volkswagen launched a Trailer Assist system on the Tiguan. But this system should be more useful on larger trucks that can tow big things. Ford understood ...
Volkswagen launched a Trailer Assist system on the Tiguan. But this system should be more useful on larger trucks that can tow big things. Ford understood ...
Various News
Rob Melville named design director at McLaren
Mclaren is strengthening its design offensive with a new director. Rob Melville is to be the new Design Director for the UK-based manufacturer. ...
Mclaren is strengthening its design offensive with a new director. Rob Melville is to be the new Design Director for the UK-based manufacturer. ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...