2018 Hyundai Santa Fe arrives in UK

Hyundai is updating the current Santa Fe and is introducing it on the UK market. The customers will find a 2018 version that builds upon major 2017 upgrades as fresh exterior design and LED lighting signatures to additional infotainment, safety features and new Drive Mode selection, an all-new Value package on the Santa Fe Sport.





Santa Fe list of standard features includes a rearview camera, automatic on/off headlights, remote keyless entry with alarm, bodycolor power side mirrors with driver’s blind spot mirror, LED headlight accents, daytime running lights, steering-wheel-mounted audio and cruise control and Bluetooth hands-free smartphone system.





Features such as HID Xenon headlights, panoramic sunroof, navigation and an updated 12-speaker Infinity Logic7 audio system which features QuantumLogic Surround and Clari-Fi Music Restoration Technology are available. Also available is Hyundai’s innovative power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate with Auto Open.





For 2018, Hyundai is making a variety of services standard on all Blue Link-equipped Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport models. Blue Link Connected Care, Remote and Guidance packages are now free for three years. Some of these Blue Link services are now also accessible via smartphone, smartwatch and virtual assistant devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home, such as Remote door lock, Remote Start with Climate Control, Destination Search by Google and the Monthly Vehicle Health Report.





Hyundai is making all Blue Link safety and security features like Automatic Collision Notification, SOS Emergency Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery standard to subscribers. These features include access to the Blue Link Emergency Response Center in the event of an accident, faster connection to emergency services and 24/7, 365 days/year access to emergency assistance via the dedicated SOS button. Blue Link can also assist the police in locating and recovering a stolen vehicle.





Blue Link standard features includes a Connected Care Package with:





Automatic Collision Notification

SOS Emergency Assistance

Enhanced Roadside Assistance

Monthly Vehicle Health Report

Automatic Diagnostic Trouble Code Notification

Service Link

Maintenance Reminder

Driving Information

On-Demand Diagnostics









