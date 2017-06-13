Home » News » Hyundai » 2018 Hyundai Kona - Official pictures and details

2018 Hyundai Kona - Official pictures and details

13 June 2017 14:15:53

Hyundai has officially unveiled the 2018 Hyundai Kona. The new subcompact SUV will be available starting this year and the world premiere will took place during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. 

On the design side we have seen some similarities with the new Citroen C3 Aircross while at the back, the new 2018 Hyundai Kona was a little bit inspired by the Volvo SUVs. 

“With the Kona, we have created a stylish and highly functional compact SUV, perfectly suited to the needs of customers who pursue challenging, action-filled lifestyles. We aim to set new standards for the compact SUV segment, with appealing design, cutting-edge connectivity and class leading safety features”, said Euisun Chung, Vice Chairman of Hyundai. 

Inside the cabin, the new 2018 Hyundai Kona will have an infotainment system with 5, 6 or 8 inch display. It will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, customers will get an HUD. On the safety side, Hyundai announced lots of systems: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA); High Beam Assist (HBA); Driver Attention Warning (DAW); Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW); and Rear Cross-Traffic Collison Warning (RCCW). 

Under the hood, the new 2018 Hyundai Kona will get the 1.6 liter diesel engine, the 1.0 liter T-GDI with 120 horsepower and the 1.6 T-GDI with 177 horsepower. 

Source: Hyundai

