2018 Hyundai i20 gets refreshed
26 April 2018 17:04:15
Hyundai is consolidating it B-segment presence with a a refreshed line of the i20 model. Already for some time on the market, the i20 has a more modern design as well as updated safety features with Hyundai SmartSense. For both the five-door and the three-door coupe, Hyundai is also introducing a seven-speed dal clutch transmission (7DCT) for optimal driving comfort and an Idle Stop and Go (ISG) system, which will reduce CO2 emissions. It is offering a choice of three different petrol powertrains.
The styling of the i20 has been refreshed in several ways. The front of the i20 five-door now features the Cascading Grille, the family identity uniting all Hyundai models.
In order to make the New i20 more appealing and give it more character, the front of the five-door now features redesigned front bumpers including the Cascading Grille. The rear of the i20 five-door also has updated bumpers and rear combination lamps, creating a more dynamic look. The tailgate has been reworked to integrate the license plate. Also, Hyundai has created a bolder appearance for the i20 five-door by adding new 15”- and 16”-alloy wheels.
The i20 five-door is available with a panoramic sunroof. i20 five-door will be available with a Phantom Black two-tone roof, offering customers more compelling options to personalise their car. Customers can also choose from eight distinctive colours for the exterior: Tomato Red, Champion Blue and Clean Slate are new colours in the i20 range, on top of the existing colours Passion Red, Sleek Silver, Stardust Grey, Polar White and Phantom Black.
The revised Hyundai i20 range offers various new and advanced connectivity features that integrate seamlessly with the driver’s smartphone, which will ensure even greater comfort while travelling. The new seven-inch Display Audio which will be standard on S and SE trim offers easy connectivity: customers can easily mirror content from their smartphone to the system’s display using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
As a result, passengers can use the navigation system of their smartphone without the need for built-in car navigation. Furthermore, the i20 will also now available with seven-inch infotainment system (available on Premium Nav and Premium SE Nav) that integrates all navigation, media and connectivity features, and supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Live Services.
The New i20 is available with a USB charger so passengers can re-charge their mobile devices.
The Kappa 1.0-litre T-GDI engine comes with a choice of two power outputs: the engine that is capable of 100 PS is available with a five-speed manual transmission, while the high-power version of 120 PS comes with a six-speed manual transmission.
