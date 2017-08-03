2018 Hyundai Elantra GT US pricing announced
3 August 2017 18:22:30
|Tweet
Hyundai is offering the new Elantra GT on the US market, hoping that its European influenced model will also appeal to Americans. Prices start at $19,350, but the more powerful Elantra GT Sport with manual transmission has a starting price of $23,250. Both are subject to an additional $885 destination charge.
the 2018 Elantra GT brings an 8 percent increase in cargo capacity versus the prior generation. It is one of only a few hatchbacks classified by the EPA as a Large Car due to total interior volume eclipsing 120 cubic feet.
In fact, Elantra GT has more cargo volume than other hatchbacks such as the Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus, Mazda3, Volkswagen Golf and Toyota Corolla iM.
The Fluidic Sculpture design language that features Hyundai’s new signature cascading grille, which is flanked by standard LED Daytime Running Lights. To further enhance the front light signature, available LED headlights are utilized for both the low and high beams.
The side profile is supported by standard 17-inch alloy wheels and 18-inch alloy wheels on the Sport. At the rear, the liftgate features wraparound glass and a rear spoiler. Available LED taillights and split dual outlet exhaust further support Elantra GT’s design.
All Elantra GTs feature 53 percent advanced high strength steel, which is almost double that of the last generation, and 367 feet of structural adhesives leads to an 18 percent increase in torsional rigidity.
Elantra GT features a 161 horsepower 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder engine with either a six-speed manual or available six-speed automatic transmission. Move up to the Elantra GT Sport and power comes from a 201 horsepower 1.6L Turbo GDI mated to a six-speed manual or seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission with paddle shifters. Furthermore on the Turbo, a 195 lb.-ft. of torque is available at just 1,500 RPM, and that torque is maintained up to 4,500 RPM.
Similar to the Elantra Sport sedan, the rear suspension in the Elantra GT Sport is a multi-link design which provides even more dynamic handling capabilities and body control while maintaining ride quality. Larger front and rear disc brake rotors fill out the Sport’s 18-inch alloy wheels with high performance all-season tires.
Advanced Driver Assists are also available on Elantra GT Sport through Automatic Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist and Smart Cruise Control that features stop/start capability. A Hyundai-first Driver Attention Alert analyzes driver inputs to determine attention level and provide both a visual and audible warning if it determines the driver’s attention level has become too low.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2006 Hyundai HCD9 Talus ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Concept Cars
MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
Custom Cars
Polestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisation
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Various News
Omologato James Hunt Chronograph launched
James Hunt, one of the most talented and controverse character in Formula 1 history is celebrated through a special watch created by Omologato. The Official ...
James Hunt, one of the most talented and controverse character in Formula 1 history is celebrated through a special watch created by Omologato. The Official ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...