2018 Hyundai Elantra GT US pricing announced

Hyundai is offering the new Elantra GT on the US market, hoping that its European influenced model will also appeal to Americans. Prices start at $19,350, but the more powerful Elantra GT Sport with manual transmission has a starting price of $23,250. Both are subject to an additional $885 destination charge.





the 2018 Elantra GT brings an 8 percent increase in cargo capacity versus the prior generation. It is one of only a few hatchbacks classified by the EPA as a Large Car due to total interior volume eclipsing 120 cubic feet.





In fact, Elantra GT has more cargo volume than other hatchbacks such as the Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus, Mazda3, Volkswagen Golf and Toyota Corolla iM.





The Fluidic Sculpture design language that features Hyundai’s new signature cascading grille, which is flanked by standard LED Daytime Running Lights. To further enhance the front light signature, available LED headlights are utilized for both the low and high beams.





The side profile is supported by standard 17-inch alloy wheels and 18-inch alloy wheels on the Sport. At the rear, the liftgate features wraparound glass and a rear spoiler. Available LED taillights and split dual outlet exhaust further support Elantra GT’s design.





All Elantra GTs feature 53 percent advanced high strength steel, which is almost double that of the last generation, and 367 feet of structural adhesives leads to an 18 percent increase in torsional rigidity.





Elantra GT features a 161 horsepower 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder engine with either a six-speed manual or available six-speed automatic transmission. Move up to the Elantra GT Sport and power comes from a 201 horsepower 1.6L Turbo GDI mated to a six-speed manual or seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission with paddle shifters. Furthermore on the Turbo, a 195 lb.-ft. of torque is available at just 1,500 RPM, and that torque is maintained up to 4,500 RPM.





Similar to the Elantra Sport sedan, the rear suspension in the Elantra GT Sport is a multi-link design which provides even more dynamic handling capabilities and body control while maintaining ride quality. Larger front and rear disc brake rotors fill out the Sport’s 18-inch alloy wheels with high performance all-season tires.





Advanced Driver Assists are also available on Elantra GT Sport through Automatic Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist and Smart Cruise Control that features stop/start capability. A Hyundai-first Driver Attention Alert analyzes driver inputs to determine attention level and provide both a visual and audible warning if it determines the driver’s attention level has become too low.









Tags: hyundai, hyundai elantra gt, 2018 hyundai elantra gt us pricing

Posted in Hyundai, New Vehicles