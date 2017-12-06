2018 Hyundai Accent US pricing announced
6 December 2017 16:37:02
Hyundai is updating the new Accent in the US and is now making it available for sale. The all new 2018 Accent starts at $14,995 for the SE sedan model.
New standard features on the SE trim level include a 5-inch color touchscreen audio system with rearview camera, Bluetooth phone interface, steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, spare tire and 15-inch wheels. The new Accent includes all of this with a increase of $250 compared with the 2017 SE model.
The all-new Accent also receives an updated powertrain: a 1.6-liter Gamma four-cylinder Gasoline Direct Injected (GDI) engine that produces 130 horsepower and 119 lb.-ft. of torque. Compared with the previous-generation Accent, the engine’s powerband has also improved, with increased low-end torque to make drivability easier.
A wide array of advanced safety technologies is now present. For example, Accent offers available Forward Collision-avoidance Assist that utilizes a front forward-facing radar to detect a vehicle and warn the driver of a potential collision. If the driver does not react to avoid the impact, the system will apply emergency braking.
Most 2018 Accent trims feature a 7-inch Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 15-inch alloy wheels and dual charging USB.
The Limited trim level includes Forward Collision-avoidance Assist, power sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels and a proximity key with push button start among other features.
