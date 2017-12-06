2018 Honda Pilot US pricing announced

Honda will start selling its improved Pilot as a 2018 version on the US market. The new Pilot has a starting price of $30,900 and is powered by a 3.5-liter, direct-injected i-VTEC V6 engine with Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) paired with 6-speed or 9-speed automatic transmission (6AT or 9AT).





This engine produces peak horsepower of 280 and torque of 262 lb.-ft., with an EPA fuel economy rating of up to 20/27/23 mpg for 2WD models and 19/26/22 mpg for AWD variants.





Along with the majority of Honda's lineup, the 2018 Pilot can be equipped with the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, which is available as a standalone option on EX and EX-L trims and standard on Touring and Elite trims.





Honda Sensing includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW). Additional safety and driver-assistive features on the 2018 Pilot include a standard multi-angle rearview camera and available blind spot information (BSI) with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor, respectively.





Honda Pilot was designed and developed by Honda R&D Americas in Los Angeles and Ohio. The Pilot and its V6 engine are produced exclusively by Honda of Alabama plant in Lincoln, Alabama, using a mix of domestic and globally-sourced parts. Just to be sure that this car is 100% American.









