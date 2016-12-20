2018 Honda Odyssey to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit
20 December 2016 19:05:08
Honda will use this year NAIAS Detroit to introduce us the all new 2018 Odyssey minivan. The 5th-generation 2018 Honda Odyssey has been completely redesigned and will feature new powertrain technology, styling and showcase a new suite of features.
An official teaser sketch of the all-new Odyssey was released today, along with four "teaser scribbles" from children of the Ohio-based Odyssey Development Team.
"We wanted to have a bit of fun by sharing some of the drawings from children of the Odyssey team members, since they were inspirational in shaping the family-friendly direction of the all-new Odyssey," said Chad Harrison, chief engineer at Honda R&D America and the development leader of the new Odyssey.
Through five generations, the Honda Odyssey has become the most popular minivan with individual American car buyers. In addition, the Honda Odyssey has been the most popular minivan with under-35-year-old buyers in every year since 2010, and American car buyers have purchased nearly 2.5 million Odyssey minivans since its 1994 debut.
