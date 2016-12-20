Home » News » Honda » 2018 Honda Odyssey to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit

2018 Honda Odyssey to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit

20 December 2016 19:05:08

Honda will use this year NAIAS Detroit to introduce us the all new 2018 Odyssey minivan. The 5th-generation 2018 Honda Odyssey has been completely redesigned and will feature new powertrain technology, styling and showcase a new suite of features.

An official teaser sketch of the all-new Odyssey was released today, along with four "teaser scribbles" from children of the Ohio-based Odyssey Development Team. 

"We wanted to have a bit of fun by sharing some of the drawings from children of the Odyssey team members, since they were inspirational in shaping the family-friendly direction of the all-new Odyssey," said Chad Harrison, chief engineer at Honda R&D America and the development leader of the new Odyssey.
2018 Honda Odyssey to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit
2018 Honda Odyssey to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit Photos

Through five generations, the Honda Odyssey has become the most popular minivan with individual American car buyers.  In addition, the Honda Odyssey has been the most popular minivan with under-35-year-old buyers in every year since 2010, and American car buyers have purchased nearly 2.5 million Odyssey minivans since its 1994 debut.

Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Honda, New Vehicles

2018 Honda Odyssey to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit Photos (1 photos)
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2017 Citroen C3 UK pricing announced

    2017 Citroen C3 UK pricing announced

  2. 2017 Mercedes E-Class Coupe UK pricing announced

    2017 Mercedes E-Class Coupe UK pricing announced

  3. Volkswagen Tiguan named safest vehicle in its class by EuroNCAP

    Volkswagen Tiguan named safest vehicle in its class by EuroNCAP

  4.  
  5. 2017 BMW 530e iPerformance detailed

    2017 BMW 530e iPerformance detailed

  6. 2017 BMW 5 Series US pricing announced

    2017 BMW 5 Series US pricing announced

  7. Ken Block drives the 2017 Ford F-150 raptor in the snow

    Ken Block drives the 2017 Ford F-150 raptor in the snow

Related Specs

  1. 1995 Honda Argento Viva Cocnept

    Engine: Inline-5, Power: 141.7 kw / 190.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 237.0 nm / 174.8 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm

  2. 1994 Honda NSX GT2

    Engine: RX306 90 Degree V6, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A

  3. 1965 Honda RA272

    Engine: Water-Cooled V12, Power: 171.5 kw / 230 bhp @ 1200 rpmN/A

  4. 2000 Honda S2000

    Engine: Inline 4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 8300 rpm, Torque: 207.4 nm / 153.0 ft lbs @ 7500 rpm

  5. 2006 Honda S2000

    Engine: Inline 4, Power: 178 kw / Not Available bhp @ 8300 rpm, Torque: 221 nm / 163.0 ft lbs @ 6500-7500 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Lynk & Co launches 01 compact SUV to conquer US and EuropeLynk & Co launches 01 compact SUV to conquer US and Europe
Geely has launched another brand. Its name is Lynk & Co and we already have a model. Named 01 we are talking about a compact SUV that will be manufactured ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite DieselgateVolkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...

Gadgets

Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technologyJaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Porsche 911 RSR official photos and detailsPorsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com