2018 Honda Odyssey enters production in Alabama
25 April 2017 18:00:41
|Tweet
Even though SUV's are the new trend nowadays, Honda still belives in its most important van sold in the US: the Odyssey.
More than 1,500 workers at Honda Alabama celebrated the start of mass production of the all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan, slated to go on-sale this spring at Honda dealerships nationwide. This factory is the exclusive manufacturer of the family-friendly Odyssey, the most popular minivan in America in each of the past seven years.
HMA is the sole production source of the Odyssey minivan, Pilot SUV and Ridgeline pickup truck.
The 2018 Odyssey is the fourth generation to be built in Alabama, and the second generation of Odyssey to be designed and developed in the United States.
HMA has made significant investments in new technologies, including a new process for the installation of acoustic spray foam in 14 locations within the vehicle body, helping deliver best-in-class cabin quietness in the new Odyssey minivan.
The factory started production in 2001 with the second generation Odyssey. Since that date, HMA has built more than 4 million vehicles and V6 engines at the Lincoln, Alabama facility. The 2018 Odyssey is the fourth all-new model to roll off the production line at HMA in just the past five years.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Chevrolet Bolt EV owners drive 4.5 million miles
Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016
FCA Group to deliver 500 additional Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid to Waymo
-
2018 Honda Odyssey enters production in Alabama
2017 Honda Civic Type R sets world record for FWD at the Nurburgring
2018 Subaru WRX US pricing announced
Related Specs
2001 Honda Integra Type REngine: Inline-4, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs
1994 Honda NSX GT2Engine: RX306 90 Degree V6, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A
1965 Honda RA272Engine: Water-Cooled V12, Power: 171.5 kw / 230 bhp @ 1200 rpmN/A
2000 Honda S2000Engine: Inline 4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 8300 rpm, Torque: 207.4 nm / 153.0 ft lbs @ 7500 rpm
2006 Honda S2000Engine: Inline 4, Power: 178 kw / Not Available bhp @ 8300 rpm, Torque: 221 nm / 163.0 ft lbs @ 6500-7500 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
BMW enjoys record sales in 2017
After loosing the lead in the premium market in front of Mercedes in 2016, BMW starts to recover. It managed to obtain some record results, and the Germans ...
After loosing the lead in the premium market in front of Mercedes in 2016, BMW starts to recover. It managed to obtain some record results, and the Germans ...
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...