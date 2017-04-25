2018 Honda Odyssey enters production in Alabama

Even though SUV's are the new trend nowadays, Honda still belives in its most important van sold in the US: the Odyssey.





More than 1,500 workers at Honda Alabama celebrated the start of mass production of the all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan, slated to go on-sale this spring at Honda dealerships nationwide. This factory is the exclusive manufacturer of the family-friendly Odyssey, the most popular minivan in America in each of the past seven years.





HMA is the sole production source of the Odyssey minivan, Pilot SUV and Ridgeline pickup truck.





The 2018 Odyssey is the fourth generation to be built in Alabama, and the second generation of Odyssey to be designed and developed in the United States.





HMA has made significant investments in new technologies, including a new process for the installation of acoustic spray foam in 14 locations within the vehicle body, helping deliver best-in-class cabin quietness in the new Odyssey minivan.





The factory started production in 2001 with the second generation Odyssey. Since that date, HMA has built more than 4 million vehicles and V6 engines at the Lincoln, Alabama facility. The 2018 Odyssey is the fourth all-new model to roll off the production line at HMA in just the past five years.

















Tags: honda, honda odyssey, 2018 honda odyssey, honda alabama, honda factory

