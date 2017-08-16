2018 Honda Jazz is here. Official pictures and details

Honda has officially unveiled the 2018 Honda Jazz. The revised model will be showcased during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.





On the outside, the Jazz facelift comes with a modified front bumper, a more aggressive contours around the air vents and modified headlights. At the rear, the Japanese model has shallower grille sections linked by a gloss black trim strip.





Inside the cabin, the new Jazz facelift offers cruise control, heated seats and City-Brake Active safety system. You also can order a 7 inch Honda Connect infotainment system, a rear-view parking camera and some safety technolofies such as Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Traffic Sign Recognition.





Under the hood, the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift will be offered with a 1.3 liter i-VTEC engine that delivers 102 horsepower or with a 1.5 liter petrol unit rated at 130 horsepower. Matted with the optional CVT transmission, the 130 HP engine can deliver 5.4 l/100 km and 124 grams of CO2 per kilometer.

