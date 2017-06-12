Home » News » Honda » 2018 Honda Fit updated in the US

2018 Honda Fit updated in the US

12 June 2017 15:55:13

Honda is improving the current generation Fit with a series of updates. The 2018 Fit has some new styling tweaks, a new Sport trim and the availability of Honda Sensing.

The 2018 Honda Fit features new styling, starting with a horizontally layered, two-piece chrome and piano black grille with a larger, more prominent "H" mark. The more integrated and sophisticated headlights blend into the side edges of the upper fascia's wing creating a unified yet more aggressive design. The front bumper sports top chrome accents and features a full-width splitter, along with more angular fog lights pods.

At the rear, the Fit's low and wide sporty styling continues with a redesigned bumper featuring a full-width character line in piano black and a splitter-shaped lower section. A newly styled taillight combo completes the Fit's looking rear.
Positioned between the LX and EX trims, the new Fit Sport trim features an even more aggressive and sporty look with aero form features at the front, sides and rear, and a low and sharp front splitter highlighted in bright orange. An exclusive black finish on the 16-inch alloy wheels further adds to the sporty look. At the rear, a three-strake diffuser with bright orange upper trim line, chrome exhaust finisher and Sport badge complete the Fit Sport's aggressive exterior styling.

Two new vibrant colors – Helios Yellow Pearl (replacing Mystic Yellow) and Orange Fury – join an expanded color palette that includes White Orchid Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Milano Red and Aegean Blue Metallic.

This is the third-generation Fit's first update since the launch of the 2015 model in 2014. More in-depth information about the upgrades to the 2018 Fit, including expanded feature content will be provided in the near future.



