Home » News » Honda » 2018 Honda Fit launched in the US

2018 Honda Fit launched in the US

25 July 2017 17:21:32

Honda expands its US range with the new and improved 2018 Fit model, scheduled to arrive in dealerships this month with a price of $16,190. The 2018 Honda Fit also adds a new Sport trim, as well as two new exterior colors, Helios Yellow and Orange Fury.

The all-new 2018 Fit Sport adds an extra dose of style thanks to an aggressive aero-form front spoiler and rear diffuser, bright orange pin-striping, 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels with gloss-black finish, chrome exhaust-pipe finisher and side sill garnishes. Inside, the Sport features a black interior with orange contrast stitching.

Among the upgraded features, the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver assistive features is available on all 2018 Fit models and is standard on EX and above trims, a first for the Fit. The suite includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Brake Braking System (CMBS) incorporating Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW). Also new for 2018, is a 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, included on Fit Sport, EX and EX-L trims.
2018 Honda Fit launched in the US
2018 Honda Fit launched in the US Photos

The 2018 Fit is equipped with a 1.5L DOHC direct-injected 4-cylinder i-VTEC™ engine with Variable Cam Timing (VTC) delivering up to 130 horsepower @6,800 rpm and up to 114 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,600 rpm. The Fit's top-of-segment driving dynamics have been improved for 2018 with retuned suspension dampers, a more rigid steering system and additional body reinforcements. 

In addition to dynamic improvements, Fit now benefits from increased cabin quietness with improved transmission and steering system mounting hardware, combined with the addition of acoustic-laminated glass and more insulation throughout the vehicle.

The 2018 Honda Fit for the U.S. market is manufactured in North America at Honda's Celaya, Mexico plant using domestic and globally sourced parts.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Honda, New Vehicles

2018 Honda Fit launched in the US Photos (1 photos)
  • 2018 Honda Fit launched in the US

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Honda Accord new generation unveiled

    2018 Honda Accord new generation unveiled

  2. 2018 Honda Fit launched in the US

    2018 Honda Fit launched in the US

  3. Lamborghini sales up 4% in first half of 2017

    Lamborghini sales up 4% in first half of 2017

  4.  
  5. 2018 Ford Transit Custom updated

    2018 Ford Transit Custom updated

  6. John Lennon psychedelic Rolls Royce Phantom V to return to London

    John Lennon psychedelic Rolls Royce Phantom V to return to London

  7. Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK

    Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Honda Integra Type R

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs

  2. 1994 Honda NSX GT2

    Engine: RX306 90 Degree V6, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A

  3. 1965 Honda RA272

    Engine: Water-Cooled V12, Power: 171.5 kw / 230 bhp @ 1200 rpmN/A

  4. 2000 Honda S2000

    Engine: Inline 4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 8300 rpm, Torque: 207.4 nm / 153.0 ft lbs @ 7500 rpm

  5. 2006 Honda S2000

    Engine: Inline 4, Power: 178 kw / Not Available bhp @ 8300 rpm, Torque: 221 nm / 163.0 ft lbs @ 6500-7500 rpm

New Vehicles

This is the new 2018 BMW X3This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future LeafNissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...

Market News

2017 Mercedes sales reach new record level2017 Mercedes sales reach new record level
After it managed to surpass sales of its main rival in the premium segment, Mercedes is now building up its lead. ...

Gadgets

Next generation Nissan Leaf to feature ProPilotNext generation Nissan Leaf to feature ProPilot
Nissan announced earlier this year that the new and redesigned Qashqai will feature the ProPilot function. Europe's most popular crossover will not be ...

Various News

Caterham celebrates 60 years since launching the SevenCaterham celebrates 60 years since launching the Seven
Great Britain has a long story when it comes to building sports cars. So, no wonder a niche manufacturer like Caterham already celebrates its 60 anniversary ...

Motorsports

Audi, the first German brand to race in Formula EAudi, the first German brand to race in Formula E
Formula E is getting more and more popular and big brands are joining competition because it helps them develop new technologies dedicated to electric vehicles. ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com