2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid announced in US

Honda wants to get closer to its main rival Toyota on the US market. At least in the hybrid segment. And it intends to attract more clients with the 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid that will go on sale December 1, 2017 at dealerships nationwide.





The midsize plug-in hybrid starts at a price of $33,400 with highly equipped standard equipment and is offered with a Touring trim for $36,600.





The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid earned the highest all-electric range rating among all plug-in hybrid sedans with its EPA range rating of 47 miles on a full charge. The model also received an EPA fuel economy rating of 110 combined MPGe, among the top of midsize plug-in hybrids, and a gasoline only 44/40/42 MPG rating (city/highway/combined).





The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid features three selectable modes – Normal, Econ and Sport – allowing drivers to customize their experience, maximizing efficiency or driving performance. A fourth mode – HV mode – is provided to maintain the battery's state of charge and can be selected in conjunction with Normal, Econ and Sport driving modes.





The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid joins the Clarity Electric, launched August 2017, and Clarity Fuel Cell, launched in December 2016, to complete the Clarity series of vehicles, offering customers an array of electrified vehicle choices in a sophisticated, spacious and comprehensively equipped five-passenger midsize sedan.









