2018 Honda Civic Type R will have a CVT gearbox but no 4WD

Honda is still working on the 2018 Honda Civic Type R but recently we have got some interesting news about the model. According to rumors, the next generation Honda Civic Type R will be showcased during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.





Apart from the exterior modifications which we have seen thanks to the Honda Civic Type R Prototype, the concept revealed during the Paris Motor Show, the new Japanese model will come with interesting technical modifications.





The most important one is that the 2018 Honda Civic Type R will come in standard with a six speed manual transmission but on the option list you will have a CVT gearbox. According to the same report, the transmission was optimized for low-end acceleration. For now, a dual-clutch automatic is not on the cards.





Another important fact for the fans is that the 2018 Honda Civic Type R won't feature a four-wheel drive system. Full stop. Under the hood, the Japanese model will come with the same 2.0 liter turbo engine but this time it will deliver about 320 horsepower and more than 400 Nm peak of torque. With all the details we will come after the official unveiling.

Source: Motor1