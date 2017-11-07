2018 Honda Civic Type R US pricing
7 November 2017 04:47:32
|Tweet
The Americans waited for it many years, but now, the newest generation of the Civic Type R was finally made available across the Ocean in 2017. The Civic Type R returns for 2018 with a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price of $34,100.
With a peak output of 306 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque from its muscular 2.0-liter DOHC direct-injected VTEC Turbo engine, the Civic Type R is the most powerful Honda ever sold in America.
As before, the 2018 Type R is available in one fully equipped trim with a short-throw 6-speed manual transmission, limited slip differential, Adaptive Damper System and an ingenious dual-axis strut front suspension design that virtually eliminates torque steer.
The Honda Civic Type R's Adaptive Damper System continually adjusts damping force at all four corners and is tied into the Three-Mode Driving System with comfort, sport and track-focused +R modes. The system modifies damper and throttle response along with steering assist, in accordance with the driver's chosen setting.
Similar to many Civic trims, the 2018 Honda Civic Type R incorporates advanced in-vehicle connectivity and technologies as standard features. These features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System with Voice Recognition.
The 2018 Civic Type R for the U.S. market is produced exclusively in Honda's Swindon, UK plant with the engine produced in Anna, Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts.
2018 Honda Civic Type R US pricing Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Honda Civic Type-REngine: Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A
2006 Honda Civic Type-R ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhpN/A
2006 Honda Civic Si Sport ConceptEngine: Aluminum-Alloy Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 188.46 nm / 139 ft lbs @ 6200 rpm
2001 Honda Integra Type REngine: Inline-4, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs
1965 Honda RA272Engine: Water-Cooled V12, Power: 171.5 kw / 230 bhp @ 1200 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai
Infiniti will increase its SUV range with the introduction of its biggest 4x4 vehicle. Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin ...
Infiniti will increase its SUV range with the introduction of its biggest 4x4 vehicle. Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
BMW to offer M Performance Parts for the new M5
Along the new BMW M3 30 Years American Edition, the German manufacturer also introduces the M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW M5.Along the new BMW ...
Along the new BMW M3 30 Years American Edition, the German manufacturer also introduces the M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW M5.Along the new BMW ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Various News
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...