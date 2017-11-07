2018 Honda Civic Type R US pricing

The Americans waited for it many years, but now, the newest generation of the Civic Type R was finally made available across the Ocean in 2017. The Civic Type R returns for 2018 with a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price of $34,100.





With a peak output of 306 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque from its muscular 2.0-liter DOHC direct-injected VTEC Turbo engine, the Civic Type R is the most powerful Honda ever sold in America.





As before, the 2018 Type R is available in one fully equipped trim with a short-throw 6-speed manual transmission, limited slip differential, Adaptive Damper System and an ingenious dual-axis strut front suspension design that virtually eliminates torque steer.





The Honda Civic Type R's Adaptive Damper System continually adjusts damping force at all four corners and is tied into the Three-Mode Driving System with comfort, sport and track-focused +R modes. The system modifies damper and throttle response along with steering assist, in accordance with the driver's chosen setting.





Similar to many Civic trims, the 2018 Honda Civic Type R incorporates advanced in-vehicle connectivity and technologies as standard features. These features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System with Voice Recognition.





The 2018 Civic Type R for the U.S. market is produced exclusively in Honda's Swindon, UK plant with the engine produced in Anna, Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts.













