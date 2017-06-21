2018 Honda Civic Type R launched in the US

Honda understood it has to offer its performance on all markets, and US has an impressive potential when it comes to hot hatches. So it will sell the new generation Honda Civic Type R also across the Ocean.





The first-ever Type R-badged Honda sold in the U.S. goes on sale starting in one comprehensively-equipped Touring trim with a price of $33,900.





The most powerful production Honda ever sold in America, the track-ready 2017 Civic Type R makes 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 295 lb.-ft. of torque from 2,500-4500 rpm from its 2.0-liter DOHC direct-injected and turbocharged i-VTEC engine.





A pre-production version of the new Type R claimed the title of world's fastest production front-wheel-drive (FWD) car on April 7, 2017, setting a record lap time of 7 minutes 43.80 seconds on Germany's legendary Nurburgring Nordschliefe (North Loop), more than three seconds faster than the previous FWD best.





The Type R puts the power down through a short-throw 6-speed manual transmission with helical limited slip differential hooked up to 245/30ZR20 Continental SportContact 6 high-performance tires on 20x8.5-inch black-finished aluminum wheels.





Speed is scrubbed by 13.8-inch cross-drilled rotors clamped by 4-piston Brembo aluminum calipers in front and 12.0-inch rotors with single-piston calipers in the rear.





Like the rest of the Civic family, the new Civic Type R has a new generation of technologies. Type R standard features include a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen Display Audio interface with Android operating system, with a unique red graphic theme.





Matching the aggressive spirit of the Type R is a standard 540-watt 12-speaker audio system. The system enables simplified smartphone connectivity with a single cable connection and is compatible with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto platforms. Featuring standard Pandora compatibility, streaming Bluetooth audio and many other content choices, including SiriusXM, the Civic Type R offers a rich selection of audio and connectivity choices. The Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System with Voice Recognition and Honda HD Digital Traffic is standard equipment on the Civic Type R.





The Type R's red-illuminated meter cluster features a 7-inch Drivers Information Interface (DII) that includes a range of selectable real-time information designed to support performance driving. The system can display throttle and brake application in a graphic percentage format, turbocharger boost pressure, lap time (intended for use on closed circuits) and shift lights. A graphical G-meter provides a representation of acceleration, braking and cornering forces.













