2018 Honda Accord teaser image unveiled

After we found out the new engines Honda will introduce on the new Accord, the Japanese four-door is now getting more closer than ever. Until we will see the ful press release and some photos in high resolution, we have a teaser image that depicts the frontal aspect of the car.





The all-new 2018 Honda Accord that will make its global debut in Detroit and via YouTube Livestream on July 14.





Accord that will feature three powerful and fuel-efficient powertrains, including two new direct-injected and turbocharged engines paired with either a new Honda-developed 10-speed automatic transmission, CVT or a 6-speed manual transmission depending upon engine, as well as the next-generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid powertrain technology.





The Accord has been the U.S. retail sales leader in the midsize sedan segment for four straight years (2013-2016). For the first five months of 2017, based on retail sales to individual buyers, Accord is the top selling midsize sedan in America and the second best-selling passenger car overall.





Since its launch in 1976, American car buyers have purchased more than 13 million Accords. It was the first vehicle from a Japanese automaker to be made in America and has been in continuous production at Honda's Marysville.













