2018 Honda Accord teaser image unveiled
20 June 2017 18:43:34
After we found out the new engines Honda will introduce on the new Accord, the Japanese four-door is now getting more closer than ever. Until we will see the ful press release and some photos in high resolution, we have a teaser image that depicts the frontal aspect of the car.
The all-new 2018 Honda Accord that will make its global debut in Detroit and via YouTube Livestream on July 14.
Accord that will feature three powerful and fuel-efficient powertrains, including two new direct-injected and turbocharged engines paired with either a new Honda-developed 10-speed automatic transmission, CVT or a 6-speed manual transmission depending upon engine, as well as the next-generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid powertrain technology.
The Accord has been the U.S. retail sales leader in the midsize sedan segment for four straight years (2013-2016). For the first five months of 2017, based on retail sales to individual buyers, Accord is the top selling midsize sedan in America and the second best-selling passenger car overall.
Since its launch in 1976, American car buyers have purchased more than 13 million Accords. It was the first vehicle from a Japanese automaker to be made in America and has been in continuous production at Honda's Marysville.
Summer just started, so it is a good moment for Audi to launch its offensive. After we saw the new McLaren 570S Spider, now its time to meet the new Audi ...
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Ford is one of the manufacturers with a very good reputation in the UK. So it is no wonder the Blue Oval is keeping its public as close as it can with ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
