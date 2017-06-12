2018 Honda Accord details announced

Even if it was discontinued on the European market, the Honda Accord will receive a new generation on its home market and in the USA. The tenth generation is going to be launched later this year.





The all-new 2018 Honda Accord is the tenth generation of America's best-selling midsize sedan. A new design that features a more aggressive stance and proportion than any previous Accord complements the lineup of advanced new powertrains.





The three powertrains in the 2018 Accord will include two direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engines, a new Honda-developed 10-speed automatic transmission and a sporty 6-speed manual transmission that will be available on both turbo engines, as well as the next-generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid powertrain technology.





The new Accord design will have a lower and wider appearance that creates a more aggressive and athletic stance. Additional details on the all-new 2018 Accord design, technology and performance will be released in the weeks ahead.





The 2018 Accord will feature two available high-torque, high-efficiency turbocharged powerplants, a 1.5-liter direct-injected DOHC Turbo with dual variable cam timing (dual VTC), mated to either a Honda continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) or 6-speed manual transmission. Second will be a 2.0-liter direct-injected DOHC Turbo with i-VTEC valvetrain, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission – the industry's first 10AT for a front-wheel-drive passenger car – or a 6-speed manual.





An all-new, even more refined Accord Hybrid will be powered by the next-generation of Honda's innovative two-motor hybrid technology, which uniquely operates without the use of a conventional automatic transmission.





The new 2018 Accord's 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbo engines will be produced at Honda's Anna, Ohio engine plant. The Accord's CVT transmission will be manufactured at the company's Russells Point, Ohio plant, and its new 10-speed automatic transmission will be produced in the company's Tallapoosa, Georgia plant.













