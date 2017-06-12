2018 Honda Accord details announced
12 June 2017 16:03:32
|Tweet
Even if it was discontinued on the European market, the Honda Accord will receive a new generation on its home market and in the USA. The tenth generation is going to be launched later this year.
The all-new 2018 Honda Accord is the tenth generation of America's best-selling midsize sedan. A new design that features a more aggressive stance and proportion than any previous Accord complements the lineup of advanced new powertrains.
The three powertrains in the 2018 Accord will include two direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engines, a new Honda-developed 10-speed automatic transmission and a sporty 6-speed manual transmission that will be available on both turbo engines, as well as the next-generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid powertrain technology.
The new Accord design will have a lower and wider appearance that creates a more aggressive and athletic stance. Additional details on the all-new 2018 Accord design, technology and performance will be released in the weeks ahead.
The 2018 Accord will feature two available high-torque, high-efficiency turbocharged powerplants, a 1.5-liter direct-injected DOHC Turbo with dual variable cam timing (dual VTC), mated to either a Honda continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) or 6-speed manual transmission. Second will be a 2.0-liter direct-injected DOHC Turbo with i-VTEC valvetrain, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission – the industry's first 10AT for a front-wheel-drive passenger car – or a 6-speed manual.
An all-new, even more refined Accord Hybrid will be powered by the next-generation of Honda's innovative two-motor hybrid technology, which uniquely operates without the use of a conventional automatic transmission.
The new 2018 Accord's 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbo engines will be produced at Honda's Anna, Ohio engine plant. The Accord's CVT transmission will be manufactured at the company's Russells Point, Ohio plant, and its new 10-speed automatic transmission will be produced in the company's Tallapoosa, Georgia plant.
2018 Honda Accord details announced Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Honda Accord ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A
2000 Honda Accord Euro REngine: Inline-4, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 221 nm / 163.0 ft lbs @ 6700 rpm
1994 Honda NSX GT2Engine: RX306 90 Degree V6, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A
1965 Honda RA272Engine: Water-Cooled V12, Power: 171.5 kw / 230 bhp @ 1200 rpmN/A
2000 Honda S2000Engine: Inline 4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 8300 rpm, Torque: 207.4 nm / 153.0 ft lbs @ 7500 rpm
New Vehicles
Mini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in Worthersee
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealer
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales increase in May
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...
Gadgets
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Various News
Ford GT and Ford Mustang GT4 to make debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Ford is one of the manufacturers with a very good reputation in the UK. So it is no wonder the Blue Oval is keeping its public as close as it can with ...
Ford is one of the manufacturers with a very good reputation in the UK. So it is no wonder the Blue Oval is keeping its public as close as it can with ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...