2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
24 November 2017 18:09:05
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood this and launched the 2500HD All Mountain concept, a one-of-a-kind snow-climbing machine, that will debut this week at Vail Mountain.
Built on a GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4WD Crew Cab platform, the epitome of GMC’s strength and design, the All Mountain concept stands ready to tackle steep slopes and extreme weather conditions. It combines the power of the 6.6L turbo-diesel V-8 engine and first-class interior appointments of the Sierra 2500HD Denali and adds enhanced capability and features through concept Mattracks technology and GMC Accessories.
Sierra All Mountain Concept features Mattracks 150 Series Tracks with GMC Red finish, bodyside graphics, wheel well and underbody LED lights, snowboard Racks, associated accessories by Thule, amplifier and Dual Pod Speaker Kit, associated accessories by KICKER, RIGID E-Series, 30-Inch Light Bar, soft roll-up tonneau cover by Advantage, Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel engine with 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque, Allison 1000 six-speed automatic transmission.
A similar Sierra All Mountain concept, built on a Sierra 2500HD All Terrain X platform, will be on display at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.
