2018 Ford Mustang Euro-spec - Official pictures and details

In January 2017, Ford unveiled the facelifted version of the Mustang for the North American market. This month, during the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Blue Oval will reveal the Euro-spec version of the Mustang facelift.





The revised Mustang comes with the same exterior modifications as the US model (updated headlights, modified grille, revised fenders, a new front fascia and redesigned taillights).





Under the hood, the 5.0 liter V8 engine was modified to deliver 450 horsepower. The unit has ew dual-fuel, high-pressure direct injection and low-pressure port fuel injection system, which increases low-end torque.





Another important fact is the introduction of the 10-speed automatic gearbox with real-time adaptive shift-scheduling. The 2.3 liter EcoBoost engine now deliver 290 horsepower, 23 HP less than the pre-facelift model.





