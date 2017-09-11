2018 Ford Mustang Euro-spec - Official pictures and details
11 September 2017 10:15:21
In January 2017, Ford unveiled the facelifted version of the Mustang for the North American market. This month, during the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Blue Oval will reveal the Euro-spec version of the Mustang facelift.
The revised Mustang comes with the same exterior modifications as the US model (updated headlights, modified grille, revised fenders, a new front fascia and redesigned taillights).
Under the hood, the 5.0 liter V8 engine was modified to deliver 450 horsepower. The unit has ew dual-fuel, high-pressure direct injection and low-pressure port fuel injection system, which increases low-end torque.
Another important fact is the introduction of the 10-speed automatic gearbox with real-time adaptive shift-scheduling. The 2.3 liter EcoBoost engine now deliver 290 horsepower, 23 HP less than the pre-facelift model.
