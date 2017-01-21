2018 Ford Mustang Convertible facelift - Official pictures and details

Few days after we have seen the 2018 Ford Mustang Coupe facelift, the Blue Oval has officially unveiled the facelifted version of the Mustang Convertible.





The 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible facelift is practically identical to the hardtop version. The only differences are ar the back where we saw that the deck lid is flatter in order to create the place for storing the roof.





According to the Blue Oval officials, the 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible facelift can be ordered with three new paint exterior colors (Kona Blue, Orange Fury and Royal Crimson) and with 12 wheel designs.





Under the hood, the 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible facelift is available with a tweaked 2.3 liter EcoBoost engine that will deliver more power. The V8 5.0 liter GT version will also come with a boost of power. The engines are fitted in standard with a manual transmission but on the option list you can find the 10 speed automatic transmission.

Tags: 2018 ford mustang convertible facelift, ford mustang convertible facelift, mustang convertible facelift

Posted in Ford, New Vehicles

Source: Ford